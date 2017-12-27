On Wednesday, St Petersburg was brought to a standstill when an explosion took place inside an eventful supermarket injuring at least 10 individuals. The Russian media services suggest that the officials might be considering the incident a potential terrorist attack. The local media reports have further revealed that the investigating team has been deployed and the incident is treated as an attempted murder case. The rescue teams have successfully completed their evacuation and there has been no fire.

The Russian city of St Petersburg was brought to a standstill on Wednesday when an explosion took place inside an eventful supermarket injuring several individuals. According to several news agencies, the recent reports suggest that there have been no casualties recorded yet and the count of individuals who have been injured after the blast at the supermarket varies from 6-10 people. While the Russian media services suggest that the officials might be considering the incident a potential terrorist attack, the tragic incident is also being treated as a potential mass homicide attempt.

The recent footages acquired from the news channels are showing emergency service vehicles parked outside the building where the explosion was heard. The Russian security personnel have cordoned off the area and the crime scene is being investigated by the local police of St Petersburg. Sources also reveal that the injured individuals were swiftly brought to a nearby hospital and are under doctor supervision. The local media reports have further revealed that the investigating team has been deployed and the incident is treated as an attempted murder case.

As per Local sources, officials from the Emergencies Ministry informed Russian news agency that,“There was a bang” and after that emergency personals were deployed at the supermarket. The rescue teams have successfully completed their evacuation and there has been no fire. While the local police are further investigating the incident, the cause of the explosion at the supermarket remains to be unknown.

