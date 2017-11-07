Russian Revolution, which marks 100th anniversary on November 7, uprooted the autocratic rulers from the country's helm and placed a communist government in place. From the famines that Russian people suffered to the Tsar Nicholas II's soldiers who refused to contain the revolting people, let's take a brief look at the factors that contributed to the Russian Revolution.

November 7 marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, arguably the most significant incident of the 20th century after the Great War that changed the course of history. In 1917, the oppressed and the subdued overthrew the Romanov dynasty that had ruled the land of Russia for more than 3 centuries. The autocratic tsars were sent to the gallows and a new communist government was set up. One man who is closely and indispensably associated with the revolution is communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.

Russian Revolution did not just happen overnight rather it took years in making. Not just the personal coffers but there was a stark contrast between the living conditions of the ruling class and the rest. Extreme penury and high mortality rate among the majority of the population of Russia at that time proved instrumental in the uprising. After several revolts from the public against Tsar Nicholas II, the final nail in the coffin was put on November 7, 1917 and a modern Russia came into existence.

Let’s have a look at how the Russian Revolution unfolded: