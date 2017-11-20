Infamous criminal and founder of the Manson family who conducted Tate-LaBianca murders in December 1969, Charles Manson has been declared dead at the age of 83 by several media agencies in the United States. The Mansion family raised the national notoriety level in the late 1960s for their barbaric murder of actress Sharon Tate (who was eight and a half months pregnant) and her 4 friends. The group also attempted to assassinate former US President Gerald Ford.

Before murder, Sharon Tete was gut-wrenchingly told by one of the female member of the Manson family, "Look b****, I don't care about you. I don't care if you are having a baby. You are going to die and I don't feel a thing about it"

One of America’s deadliest criminals that existed on this planet (enough said) Charles Manson has reportedly been declared dead by leading US news agencies. According to a report filed by TMZ, the infamous criminal died while completing his sentence in Federal prison after recently being hospitalised. As per reports, the former cult leader who used to run an alliance of brutal killers what together became the Manson Family in the late 1960s died after a prolonged battle with illness in his prison cell. According to the TMZ, one of the victim’s family member received a call from the prison where Charles was locked in gave the news regarding his death where they stated that Charles Manson passed away last night on Sunday around 8:13PM. According to sources Manson was recently hospitalised where he was seen getting accompanied by 5 cops. He was expected to undergo a surgery which was considered hazardous.

Charles Manson, who is considered as the closest synonym of ‘pure evil’ has been locked up for almost 50 years since his arrest in December 1969 for his atrocious murder binges in the history of America — the Tate-LaBianca murders, where two sets of horrific murders initiated by the Manson family claimed life of Hollywood actress Sharon Tate, (who was eight and a half months pregnant), her four friends and the son of Sharon’s gardener. While the Sharon was pleading for mercy and begged for the life of her unborn child, the actress was gut-wrenchingly told by one of the female members of the Manson family, “Look b****, I don’t care about you. I don’t care if you are having a baby. You are going to die and I don’t feel a thing about it.”

Sharon, who tied the knot with Hollywood director Roman Polanski in 1968 was brutally murdered along with her unborn son when she was 26 years old and was at the pinnacle of her career. The Manson family then sickeningly used Tate’s blood to write the word ‘PIG’ on the front door of the Hollywood couple’s home. In the same diabolic fashion, the Manson family orchestrated another gruesome murder where the cult leader Charles Manson took part in the manslaughter and killed supermarket executive Leno LaBianca along with her wife where they used a fork to carve out the word ‘WAR’ on his belly which was left sticking out of his dead body. Charles Manson was arrested along with other members of the Manson family for their heinous crimes after three months. The hippie cult leader and the mastermind of the gruesome murder sprees in Los Angeles spent almost 50-years behind the bars for his devastating crimes where the Manson family mercilessly butchered their victims.