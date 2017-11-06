At least 27 people were killed and nearly two dozen wounded in a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday when an unidentified gunman opened fire. According to reports, the Texas shooter was dead but officials did not specify the cause of death or the exact number of victims inside the First Baptist Church. Governor Greg Abbott declared the horrific church massacre as the largest mass shooting in their state’s history.

As per latest reports, the unidentified Texas shooter entered the church before noon when a morning service was taking place which was attended by around 50 worshippers. According to ABC News, the worshippers gunned down at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs included the 14-year old daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy. Sutherland Springs is located 45 km southeast of San Antonio. A heavy police presence, including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)personnel, was reported at the crime scene after the incident. Although local police have not released figures on the number of dead, County Commissioner Wilson Albert Gamez Jr. told MSNBC that 27 people were dead and at least 24 wounded, the report said.

The church was celebrating Mass at the time of the shootings. “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter shortly after the incident. Taking cognizance of the Texas shooting, US President took to his Twitter handle and said: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan”.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

