A 43-year-old Indian-origin man who was living in the United States since 1991 was revoked of his US citizenship on Friday by a federal judge after he was found guilty of using fraudulent means to gain naturalisation. USCIS further issued a warning to the people attempting to fraudulently obtain US citizenship.

A green card holder from India residing in the United States has become the first casualty under Donald Trump administration to be revoked of his US citizenship. The man, from Carteret, New Jersey, was found to be living under fraudulent identity and was held guilty for practising deceptively artful ways to gain the green card. On Friday, a federal judge in New Jersey stripped him of his naturalisation reducing his living status to a lawful permanent resident.

According to the Justice Department, 43-year-old Baljinder Singh arrived in the United States in 1991 without any valid travel documents or proof of identity. When he entered the city of San Francisco, he gave his name as Davinder Singh. He was then asked to appear before a court but he dodged it resulting in the authorities ordering his deportation in 1992. He later filed for asylum under a new name Baljinder Singh.

In 2006, he finally became a naturalised citizen in 2006 after he married an American woman. After the naturalised status of the Indian man was revoked, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Francis Cissna said, “I hope this case, and those to follow, send a loud message that attempting to fraudulently obtain US citizenship will not be tolerated.”

US President Donald Trump’s stance against foreign workers in America has been evident since he took charge in January, 2017. There are around 7,50,000 Indians alone living in the United States on H-1B visas and this incident further threatens the residential status of these people. Although USCIS has rebuffed the reports of any policy that would deport the H-1B visa holders, it remains to be seen what future beholds for the young Indians fighting to realise their American dream.