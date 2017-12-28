The United States authorities have arrested 1,43,470 immigrants in 2017. As US President Donald Trump has often talked tough on the crackdown of illegal immigrants, of the total arrests, 1,10,568 occurred after January 20, which is a 42% increase over the same time period last year.

The United States authorities have arrested a whopping 1,43,470 illegal immigrants in 2017, according to the latest report. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in its annual report that it has made 1,43,470 administrative arrests in the fiscal year 2017, increasing 30% Year-on-Year, Xinhua news agency reported. This is a talking point for the Donald Trump-led republican government which has often talked tough on the crackdown of illegal immigrants.

An administrative arrest is the arrest of an alien for a civil violation of the immigration laws, which is subsequently adjudicated by an immigration judge or through other administrative processes. Of the total arrests, 1,10,568 occurred after January 20, which is a 42% increase over the same time period last year, according to the report. US President Donald Trump took the oath of office on January 20 this year. This is surely in tune with the verbal tirade of Donald Trump, who has also proposed to build a multi-billion dollar wall on the US-Mexico border to check illegal immigration there.

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order to set forth the Administration’s immigration enforcement and removal priorities. Trump’s controversial policies to put a travel ban on citizens of some Muslim-majority nations, scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program shielding immigrants who came to the country illegally as children from deportation, and withdraw from the global migration compact, a United Nations-led process toward safe, orderly and regular migration, have ignited protests across the country. While supporters cheered the immigration policy, citing national security concerns, others slammed it as discriminatory.