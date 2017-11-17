A US Congressional committee passed a legislation that proposes to increase the minimum salary requirement for a H1B visa holder from $60,000 to $90,000. The bill will now move to the full House where it will be assessed and moved forward.

In a move that might come as a big blow to Indian professionals seeking job opportunities in the United States, a US Congressional committee on Wednesday passed a legislation that proposes an increase in the minimum wages for H1B visa holders. The legislation seeks the minimum salary to be increased from the existing $60,000 to $90,000. Apart from the salary, the passed legislation also proposes several restrictions over the influx of job-seeking youth. The bill will now move to the full House where it’s fate will be decided.

It was the House Judiciary Committee that passed The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act (HR 170) on Wednesday after it was introduced by Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet Subcommittee Chairman Darrell Issa. The committee issued a statement in public post-hearing, “They must pay the lower of $135,000, which is indexed for inflation, or the average wage for the occupation in the area of employment, but with a floor of $90,000.”

For the legislation to come into effect, it needs to be approved by the Senate. Once the Senate passes the bill, it will go to the White House where it will be signed by United States President Donald Trump, who has been a vocal champion of the bill since he assumed the presidentship. But there’s still a long way ahead and too many roadblocks for the bill to crystallize because of the stark difference in opinion between Democratic and Republican lawmakers on H1B. The US Senate is currently occupied by 52 Republican seats and 42 Democratic seats while Independents occupy only 2 seats.

The bill has been formulated to restrict the American employers from replacing the American workers with foreign employees. The bill aims at forcing the employers to recruit the US citizens first and limit the hiring of foreign workers. The biggest blow will come to Indian IT professionals who annually move to US in large numbers. The current cap of H1B intake per year is set at 65,000.