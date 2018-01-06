Expressing concerns over the rise in Pakistan funded terrorism; US President Donald Trump had suspended all security assistance to Pakistan. Trump further accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but 'lies and deceit' and providing 'safe haven' to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years. After the US suspended about $ 2 billion security aid to Pakistan, it said that US will 'deal' with Pakistan if the nation fails to clamp down the Taliban and the Haqqani network.

Pakistan seems to be cornered with no place left to go after White House, on December 6, announced that US is keeping ‘all options of table’ to deal with Pakistan. After the US suspended about $ 2 billion security aid to Pakistan, it said that US will ‘deal’ with Pakistan if the nation fails to clamp down the Taliban and the Haqqani network and dismantle their safe havens. Expressing his concerns over the rise in Pakistan funded terrorism; US President Donald Trump had suspended all security assistance to Pakistan. Trump further accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but ‘lies and deceit’ and providing ‘safe haven’ to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

Commenting on the US dealing with Pakistan, a senior official from the Trump administration said that US is looking beyond the security assistance issue. Speaking to media, the official said, “The US does have a range of tools that we’re looking at beyond just the security assistance issue to deal with Pakistan and to try to convince it to crack down on the Taliban and Haqqani network.” The official from Trump Administration further added, “Certainly no one should doubt the US resolve to address this threat and all options I would say will be on the table.”

Pakistan has been facing extreme pressure from the world leaders after the Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, was released from the house arrest and filed a petition with the United Nations to get his name removed from terrorist list. While many lawmakers are currently asking the White House to revoke Pakistan’s status of a non-NATO ally, the official from the Trump Administration refrained himself from speaking on the ‘options’ US is looking for, to deal with Pakistan.

The Trump official said, “I’m not able to comment on specific steps at this time. But nobody should doubt our resolve in trying to address these threats. We’re looking at all options. We hope that we can cooperate with Pakistan. But we do have options that we’re considering.” Speaking on US’ wishes, the official said that Pakistan must take action against Taliban and the Haqqani network and also end the cross-border strikes in Afghanistan. The official further said, “Hope that Pakistan would take actions that the US was seeking as it will allow the relationship to return to a more positive trajectory.”