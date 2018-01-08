US President Donald Trump and his spokespersons spent all this past week harshly attacking Michael Wolf and his book "Fire and Fury" which reopened the nationwide debate about the president's mental health and stability. One of Trump's closest advisers, Stephen Miller, was especially harsh on Sunday on former White House strategy chief Steve Bannon, with whom the president angrily broke relations this past week.

"I've had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author.

Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!” Trump wrote on his Twitter on Sunday. On Saturday, the president stirred things up on Twitter and in political circles by fully entering into the debate about his mental health and intelligence, touting himself as “a very stable genius” and “really smart”. One of Trump’s closest advisers, Stephen Miller, was especially harsh on Sunday on former White House strategy chief Steve Bannon, with whom the president angrily broke relations this past week.

Wolff had quoted Bannon criticizing his son Donald Jr. for his June 2016 meeting with a group of Russians, ostensibly to receive political “dirt” on his father’s Democratic rival in the presidential election, Hillary Clinton. It is “tragic and unfortunate that Steve would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive,” Miller said.