At least 7,631 persons have been killed in Syria since the US-led international coalition started bombing the IS there almost three years ago, a British war monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Sunday detailed that among the victims were at least 1,256 civilians, including 275 minors and 184 women, Efe news reported.

The airstrikes carried out by the coalition since September 23, 2014 also killed 5,961 IS members, mainly foreigners, including many leaders of the terrorist organisation.

One IS leader was killed along with his wife and four children in the town of Dabiq, north Aleppo, according to SOHR.

The international coalition has not only targeted IS combatants in Syria, but also former al-Qaida affiliate Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front.

At least 141 militiamen of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham were killed in Syria by the coalition bombings against their bases, including some leaders.

Another 157 members of different extremist groups were killed by the international bombings in the province of Idlib and west of Aleppo, while 10 combatants of the Jaysh al-Sunna were killed in a bombardment of their base in the region of Atma in Idlib.

Coalition warplanes also caused the death of at least 98 members of the Syrian government forces in attacks against the base of an artillery brigade on Tharada mount in Deir Ezzor and al-Shayrat military airport in Homs.

The NGO added that a media activist working for IS-linked agency was killed by the coalition airstrikes in the village of Tal Batal in Aleppo.