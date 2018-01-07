The suspended amount includes USD 255 million in Foreign Military Funding (FMF) for the fiscal year 2016 as mandated by the Congress. In addition, the Department of Defense has suspended the entire USD 900 million of the Coalition Support Funds (CSF) money to Pakistan for the fiscal year 2017 and other unspent money from previous fiscal years.

The war of words between the two allies is getting worst as President Donald Trump today supported a top American Senator’s proposal for a bill to stop the US aid to Pakistan. The bill proposed by Republican Senator Rand Paul promotes terminating US aid to Pakistan and use the money towards domestic and infrastructure projects. The American Senator shared a video on Twitter promoting his bill to stop US aid to Pakistan to which Trump tweeted “Good idea Rand!” and shared the video as well.

“I’m introducing a bill to end aid to Pakistan in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home,” Paul said. “The US should not give one penny to countries that burn our flag and chant Death to America. Countries like Pakistan that stonewall access to key information in fighting terrorism don’t deserve our money,” Paul said in his tweet.

I’m introducing a bill to end aid to Pakistan in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home. pic.twitter.com/SHlA00rWEd — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 4, 2018

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

President Trump on New Year posted a tweet in which he threatened and accused Pakistan of giving the US nothing but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years. According to a senior Trump administration official, Trump is ‘frustrated’ at Pakistan’s inability to take immediate actions against terrorist groups.