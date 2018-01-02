Cricketer turned Politician Imran Khan takes on US president Donald Trump for stopping and freezing the financial aid of around $255 million. PTI chief Imran Khan said that Donald Trump is working on the agenda of Pakistans enemies. Imran Khan also condemns US president's statement for lying safe heaven to terrorists.

US President Donald Trump is working on the agenda of Pakistan’s “enemies”, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday, as he slammed Washington’s decision to cut aid to Islamabad for lying and giving safe haven to terrorists. Speaking to reporters after appearing before an anti-terrorism court in cases pertaining to violence during a 2014 sit-in, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said: “He (Trump) had been briefed by Pakistan’s enemies and he is working on their agenda.” Khan said Trump was unaware of the realities in Afghanistan and the sacrifices made by Pakistan, Geo News reported.

“Trump has no understanding of the war on terror and the destruction caused in Pakistan,” Khan said. “Everyone knows the damages this caused to our economy. Seventy thousand people had been killed in the war which had nothing to do with Pakistan.” The cricketer-turned-politician said this was the reason why he discouraged leaders from fighting someone else’s war.”Today, the time has shown us that we will never become a part of someone else’s war no matter how much money is offered. The facts are out in the open now.”On Monday, the US President threatened to cut aid to Pakistan after accusing the country of giving nothing in return except for “lies and deceit”.

In a tweet, Trump said “the US had foolishly given Pakistan over $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years” and accused Pakistan of thinking “US leaders to be fools”.”They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he said.