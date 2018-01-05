US whistleblower Edward Snowden has slammed the reported breaches in Aadhaar card. Snowden tweeted, "It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse."

Edward Snowden, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employee who came into limelight for leaking classified information which revealed numerous global surveillance programs, has slammed India’s Aadhaar Card by indirectly calling it an abuse. Snowden shared his viewpoint after a report came to light last week claiming that private information in nearly 1.2 billion Indian nationals in Aadhaar cards has been breached. The report further stated that admin accounts can be made and the access can be sold to the database.

Snowden said on Twitter, “It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse.” He was actually responding to the tweet shared by CBS’ security editor concerning the Aadhaar, which said, “ICYMI. India has a national ID database with the private information of nearly 1.2 billion nationals. It’s reportedly been breached. Admin accounts can be made and access can be sold to the database, reports BuzzFeed.”

Earlier, a report in India’s The Tribune claimed that any individual’s Aadhaar information can be bought by paying a meagre sum of Rs 500. The revelation has raised security concerns around the Aadhaar mandation that has been relentlessly pushed by Narendra Modi-led Central government across the country. However, UIDAI has denied any such report saying that the information of Aadhaar cardholders cannot be breached.

UIDAI, the Aadhaar governing body further stated that the Aadhaar information can only be accessed by designated personnel and state government officials, and the search facility is available for the purpose of grievance redressal. The body has taken the matter into cognizance and looking into it seriously.