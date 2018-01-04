The Utah man, Travis Luke Dominguez, said he was going to kill the sexist racist homophobic President Trump and nothing could stop him. His targets also included local police officers, moviegoers at a theatre complex in South Jordan, Utah, and other regional businesses.

A man from the US state of Utah has been indicted on charges of threatening to kill President Donald Trump during his visit to the state last month. Travis Luke Dominguez, 33, was charged on December 4 in an 11-count indictment that included two counts of threatening the life of the President, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement on Wednesday. Dominguez also faces five counts of “maliciously conveying false information” regarding attempts to “kill, injure, and intimidate individuals” at several areas in the state, among other charges, Politico reported.

“I’m a Navy SEAL,” the indictment quoted Dominguez, 33, as saying. “I woke up and decided to go to kill the president Donald Trump today. Please forgive me and then I will die by suicide by cop.”

His targets also included local police officers, moviegoers at a theatre complex in South Jordan, Utah, and other regional businesses. “The threats generally involved an active shooter situation or the use of explosives,” the statement added. In communications obtained by authorities, the individual vowed to “kill the sexist racist homophobic President Trump”, according to the indictment. “I’m going to kill the sexist racist homophobic President Trump today. Nothing you can do to save President Trump nor stop me pigs.”

During his December trip to Utah, Trump announced that he was removing 2 million acres of protected territory from two national monuments in the state; a move considered a victory for Republican lawmakers there that set off a series of protests from environmental activists.