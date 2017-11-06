Just like the Panama Papers, which contained a series of leaked documents displaying the hidden wealth of world's richest individuals from the legal firm named Mossack Fonseca, Paradise Papers are another array of 13.4 million corporate records mainly from the Bermuda firm Appleby. These records are also obtained from Singapore-based Asiaciti Trust and corporate registries maintained by governments in 19 secrecy jurisdictions.

From Hollywood to Bollywood, TV stars to movie stars, everyone have received an honourable mention in the Paradise Papers

According to a report filed by Indian Express, these records are also obtained from Singapore-based Asiaciti Trust and corporate registries maintained by governments in 19 secrecy jurisdictions from Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Cook Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Labuan, Lebanon, Malta, the Marshall Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatua, referred as “tax paradises”. Among the list of 180 countries, India is ranked 9th in the Paradise Papers with 107 famous personalities gracing the list. The Paradise paper significantly covers the time period of 1950 to 2016.

Who obtained the leaked documents?

The Paradise Papers, constituting the detailed information of the leaked accounts were first obtained by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung which were further shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). The difference between the Paradise papers from Panama is that the previously leaked Panama Papers were only focused about the money magnet individuals while the Paradise papers are more about household entities.



Do Paradise Papers discussed more about companies rather than individuals?

No, The Paradise Papers focuses on both individuals and companies. World’s billion-dollar brands including the likes of Apple, Nike and Facebook which are followed by the richest people present in the world. From Hollywood to Bollywood, TV stars to movie stars, everyone have received an honourable mention in the Paradise Papers.

How many media organisations were involved in seeking the data?

Around 96 media organisations, with 381 journalists from 67 countries are set to be partners in this project.

What Appleby are saying in their defence?

According to the Guardian, the targeted firm has denied all the allegations of doing any wrongdoings by their clients and as a matter of fact, the company has volunteered itself to take part in the ongoing inquiries.