J-K: 2 JeM terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla 1 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Headlines

After an encounter in Baramulla on Friday, two local terrorists affiliated with the outlawed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed. The Jammu and Kashmir Police were informed by inform...

After an encounter in Baramulla on Friday, two local terrorists affiliated with the outlawed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police were informed by information that there were terrorists in Yedipora village in the District Baramulla’s Pattan neighbourhood. Police, the Army, and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) together started a cordon-and-search operation in the region.

#Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 29, 2022

The concealed terrorists opened fire on the security forces randomly as the joint search group neared the suspected location during the search operation. The security forces efficiently replied, resulting in a confrontation.

Two local terrorists associated with the outlawed terror group JeM were reportedly slain in the subsequent encounter, according to police. They have been identified as Aamir Hussain Bhat of Veshro Shopian and Yawar Shafi Bhat of Kalampora Pulwama.

According to police records, both of the terrorists who were slain belonged to that group and had just lately joined it. Both were involved in terror crime cases, involving assaults on law enforcement and security personnel as well as crimes against civilians.

The terrorists who were slain were ordered to target the ongoing Army Recruitment March (Agniveer) in Baramulla, according to J-K Police, in order to disrupt the recruitment rally and agitate the young people who are ready to integrate into society.

But their eradication has aided Police/SF in thwarting such evil schemes.

The scene of the encounter yielded evidence, weapons, and ammunition, including an AKS74U rifle with three magazines and a handgun with a magazine. For further examination, all of the collected materials have been added to the case files.

In this regard, a lawsuit has been filed in accordance with the applicable legal provisions, and more research is being conducted.

In the meantime, on Friday in the Nowshera Nard, Gurez area of Bandipora district, J-K Police and the Army discovered a massive cache of weapons and ammunition, including seven AK-47 rifles, two pistols, 21 AK magazines, 1,190 rounds, 132 pistol rounds, 13 grenades, and other incriminating materials. In this regard, a case has been filed in accordance with the applicable legal provisions, and an investigation has been started.

Read more: PM Modi stops convoy to make way for an ambulance in Gujarat