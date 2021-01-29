NewsX was recently joined by Vivek Naidu, Founder, MD, Hotfoot Technology Solutions, for an exclusive conversation as a part of its special series, NewsX India A-list where he talked about his startup organization, what it does, its role in the finance technology sector and the way it’s revolutionizing lending in the country.

Talking about his organization, Mr. Naidu said, “Hotfoot is the company and RAPID is our origination to disbursement platform. It’s fundamentally focused on digitization as well as automation of the entire loan cycle. Until recently, most of the decisions on the eligibility of loans was a manual process, what it meant was that, an individual or a group of individuals would use their discretion within the lending organization to grant a loan. This was a valuable process until we got to become a data-rich country and now the amount of data that’s out there, it’s not feasible for an individual to incorporate all that data within a given short span of time and also give a consistent decision. So, consequently, this is where we come in. Our platform is built for customers at the top of the pyramid, who have all the documentary evidence of income and is also built for those customers who are at the bottom of the pyramid and do not have documentary proof of income. This where our platform will ensure that the entire lending experience and the quality of the service will be the same, irrespective of the wherein the income period, the customer or the borrower falls”.

Defining the revolutionizing of the way lending is done in our country, Mr. Naidu said, “Until recently, people used to think that customers with a lot of documents to prove their incomes are the best and the most creditworthy, the decision is mixed because you have customers who pay very well and customers who don’t. In the last couple of years, we’ve learnt that customers who don’t have the documentary proof of income, are sometimes better in terms of credit quality. Assuming that there is a large corporate which has all the documents that they need to apply for a loan, at the top of the pyramid or there’s a salaried individual at the top. The other end of the spectrum you have your maid, Kirana shop owners, taxi driver, these people predominantly deal in cash. Off late, the digital economy is kicked in but they don’t have documentary proof of income and then you tend to think that just because they can’t prove it on paper, they can’t pay. Example: if we take the microfinance industry, the delinquencies or the rate at which these customers don’t pay, is phenomenally low as compared to customers who can prove on paper, that they can pay. That’s the differentiation”.

Speaking about managing the aspect of security for those who don’t have papers to prove their income, Vivek said, “Aspect of security kicks in at a time when fundamentally a borrower takes a loan, you rely on the cash flow to get your loan back, the security is only a fallback. Traditionally, in the Indian ecosystem, recovering money from security is not very easy. These customers are better because they have a much more vibrant cash flow using which they can pay their loans and why the delinquency is lower. So, if you lend to the Kirana shop, he will ensure that he pays the loan and stocks up again so that his business keeps going”.

Speaking about Hotfoot’s enhanced SAS version of RAPID, Mr. Naidu said, “Technology spends are generally large in a lot of organizations. Our SAS model on RAPID is an operating model, meaning it is an Opex model where the lender who takes the platform will have to pay only for the number of applications that they process on the platform. What this means is, there’s loan capital investment, there’s not much of investment to be done upfront. The second aspect is, they can set up and go to the market in a couple of weeks compared to the months it usually stays. More importantly, the benefit is that a large platform like this is available to the big lenders because of the capital spent. By this model, we will make it available to the small lending organizations, which will have the same technology play and they will also be able to up their game and compete against the biggies. As a part of the rollout, every time we improve our platform, they automatically get access to all the enhancements, which normally doesn’t happen unless you’ve paid a large amount of money and gained access”.

Talking about the achievements of Hotfoot, Vivek said, “We’ve built the platform which caters to the complex part of the credit eligibility underwriting. So, we’ve done this in the space of affordable housing, all the SME loans, vehicle loans and microfinance. For the last two years, we’ve been judged as the best lending platform by Banking Frontier. More importantly, we’ve survived Covid and have grown this year. We’ve added customers, employees and for all the employees who’ve been there, we haven’t announced any salary cuts. So, surviving Covid is a phenomenal achievement for us”.

Mr. Naidu the spoke about the vision for Hotfoot, he said, “We want to be the one-stop-shop for all the lending needs of our customers, from the origination of a loan to disbursement, as well as collections. What we want our customers to focus on, is the credit risk and to bring the capital to lend. All other aspects of the loan, Hotfoot will take care of and I think that’s the end state or the vision we’re trying to achieve”.

Speaking about the various regulations in our country or having faced any, Vivek said, “Regulations in our country is exhausting but with good reason because there’s a lot of public money involved. I don’t think regulation is a problem but I think what would help us is consistency in regulation. The regulatory framework, especially those related to data change so frequently and so fast that all the investments that we make, before we are able to monetize it, things change again and we have to reinvest. So, consistency in regulation would help us a lot”.

Giving some solution for the inconsistency of regulations, Vivek said, “I think change is inevitable and some changes are good but that’s not the problem. What organizations need, is the time to adapt to those changes. If it’s announced in a roadmap manner, hopefully, we are not reactive. Realistically speaking, in the technology world, there are going to be outliers. Compared to the rest of the world, the framework under which we work is phenomenal and we are probably a decade ahead of many of the developed countries as far as data framework is concerned. So, the enforcement should be a little bit more phased”.

Giving the reason which makes his organization more unique, Mr. Naidu said, “It’s straightforward- our people. There’s hardly any technology player in the fintech space who understands the domain of lending as much as we do. What we’ve done is created a wonderful marriage with an outstanding application of technology and am extremely intricate understanding of the loan process itself, a combination of this is what makes us so unique and successful in the space that we are. Generally, you’ll find people who are largely focused on technology or those who focus on the process and I think the trick is in marrying the two efficiently”.

Commenting on whether the growth of Hotfoot, Mr. Naidu said, “I think we’ve done better than we expected. As a startup, it takes around 2-3 years to really figure out whether you can survive. I think we’ve survived, grown at a CAGR of 115% every year. We’ve been on target to break even and I think 21-22 will be the year we achieve escape velocity, which means, with the SAS piece coming in, I think we’ll scale the business enormously, it is our expectation”.