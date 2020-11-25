Chintan Panara, Founder, Xpertnest spoke to NewsX in its special segment, NewsX A-List. As the founder, he formulates program strategies for all sectors, establishes teams, and successful deliveries through the UK and EMEA.

Talking about his journey as a founder and an entrepreneur, Panara said, It’s hard to describe in few words but it’s been wonderful, so far, if I recall the days when we started, Xpertnest probably five years back, and we were looking for a breakthrough, and comparing that with today where we are a smart city R&D partner for big councils in UK. So comparing that, I mean it’s a roller coaster ride but I’ve loved it so far.”

Sharing the start of Xpertnest, Panara elaborated “When we started expertness after having 15 years of industry experience we had a similar vision, how we can, with the help of technology, how we can impact the life of the people and how we can make it better. So that was the core vision with which we started. At Xpertnest we are a technology company but we are a value-driven Innovation Company as well. With the help of cutting edge technology, we develop complex and the next generation of solutions for companies around the world.”

Sharing his insights about how it contributes to society and for the public and private sector. “We saw potential in many things where we work with different clients, for example, we are working with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute where we are their R&D partner helping them with satellite imagery drone images, and various sensors and thus help scientists do richer research which end of the day makes the life of the farmer better. We strategize with those cities to perform better and how the cities can be self sustainable. We have few acts rolled out in the UK which are related to COVID and help in social distancing as well. We are also working on a US government platform where people can collaborate. The Government can put up challenges, people can respond and also the entrepreneurs can respond and be part of those things.”

Panara talked about some of their ongoing projects, “We are working on a water leakage solution to identify the leakage of the water underneath. With the help of satellite technology and artificial intelligence we identify the leakage. Also the same technology can be used for identifying the soil moisture which again helps the farmers. We are working again for telco in the UK for immersive technology giving them complete virtual reality, augmented reality experience to help their engineers boost their productivity, rather than the simple manual task. Further we are also developing apps for CO2 savings and facial recognition tech in the education industry.”

Throwing light on the entrepreneurial journey and major achieved goals so far, Panara said “One of the things which we always look into any project is even though we offer a technology solution believing technology should not be at the goal of identifying any problem or working towards any problem. The goal should be the real problem faced by real people. So we always focus on that, and technology just means to achieve the solution. So, we are always looking towards the real problems and helping society’s community to be a better world. That’s the mental focus we always had.”

On a concluding note, Panara talked about how during the pandemic, Xpertnest as an organization has left an impact. “During COVID one of the major things, which across the world people have felt but we are lucky, is that we are not impacted operationally that much. We haven’t left a single employee during the situation and rather we’ve contributed to developing solid social distancing applications for the UK, which is rolled out widely and being appreciated well”