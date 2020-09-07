Atul Gupta, managing director of RX Infotech Pvt. ltd, recently spoke to NewsX for its special segment NewsX A-list and expressed that his company's ideology is that customers are like gods. Hence, the satisfaction of a customer is of utmost importance to them.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX for its special segment NewsX A-list, Atul Gupta recently spoke about his electronics brand Lapcare and the range of product his company offers. Atul Gupta worked in a medical equipment company for 5 years, starting from 1993. He then started his own company, Infotech in 1998, followed by another company called Lapcare in the year 2004.

Atul says his company’s ideology is that customers are like gods. Hence, the satisfaction of a customer is of utmost importance to them. They have a toll free number for customer service with a pan network of 6500 dealers across India. The company’s range of services include everything that evolves and revolves around desktop, laptops and servers. Lapcare deals in items like keyboard mouse, wireless keyboard mouse, batteries, adapted, power bank and laptop cooling stands.

Mr. Gupta mentioned that his company has received more than 20 awards and all of them are really precious to him.”The awards are for my company, not me. It’s a team effort,’ says the director. He has a sale staff of more than 100 people and a total of 250 employees. He even has a network of 6500 dealers with an availability in almost all the cities in India and the IT markets.

Talking about his company’s current situation during the Covid, Atul says that hasn’t dismissed any staff from the company. ‘There was absolutely no sale in the month of March, April and May, but because of the work from home culture, the IT demand is steadily growing’ he added. According to him,the overall IT as a sector had been doing fine during the difficult times and his company is doing good too.

Mr. Atul is also totally supportive our PM’s initiative ‘, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ .He is currently working on getting the products manufactured in India to support the same. He feels that the initiative is good but it’ll take a little while to develop. When asked about Lapcare’s development in the mission, he told us that his company has already started manufacturing a few products like power banks, laptop and adapters in India. Companies like Apple have started their manufacturing in India and everything in his company will also be manufactured in India in the coming 5 years, he assured. Atul believes that through this program, the government will provide various incentives, which will give the push that the smaller industries long for.