In this exclusive light-hearted interaction, Karanvir Vohra and Teejay DSidhu share their experience of working on their latest project involving their twin daughters. They also put forward their thoughts on a variety of topics, from acting, social media to parenting.

Actor Karanvir Bohra and mom blogger Teejay Sidhu recently released their latest project, My Pink Shoes. The short film directed by Karanvir stars Teejay and the couple’s five-year-old twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. We hosted the couple for a candid conversation as part of our latest series, NewsX Influencer A-List. Below are the excerpts from the interview:

We opened the interview by asking Karanvir and Teejay about how they came up with the idea of making a short film. Teejay told us that it was to use social media platforms to “influence in the right way.” She also said, “KV also has that filmmaker mindset besides being an actor. We thought why not–let’s make a short film.” Taking a light-hearted pot shot at Karanvir, Teejay said, “He’s so bossy on set. And I need a little time.” She continued, “You have to tell me, okay, this is what we’re gonna do. You can’t change things last minute.” Giving back a retort in the same tone, Karanveer said, “When I’ll make a Bhansali film then I’ll tell you to take your time… She’s made for a Yash Raj, Bhansali kind of production, basically.”

We then asked Karanvir about his like for directing projects and where he sees himself in the future, to which he replied, “I am passionate about the art, I love the entertainment industry, I love creating, you know, primarily. Acting is something, again – it’s creating a character. Direction is also creating a product, a subject, bringing it to life, bringing characters to life.” He added, “The creation aspect of it really excites me.” Karanvir also lauded his team members for their efforts and said, “We’ve got a really strong team together who support me.”

Describing the experience of making her little one act in the film, Teejay stated, “You can never push them. Don’t push them… a lot of people have dreams for their kids to be actors and film stars. Never push them, If they want to do it, they’ll be comfortable and you’ll know.”

Our next question to the couple was about responsibility in creating content on social media. “This whole new age fame that people are getting… I am very happy, but along with this, they need to know that you guys are responsible for a lot of people looking at you, following you,” replied Karanvir. He continued, “Do all the ‘masti’ you want, do all the reels you want, but bring about some mature content.”

Speaking about putting out the images of her child on social media, Teejay said, “When I started putting them out on social media, it was just to keep them connected with our family.” She further said that she doesn’t engage in random social media trends with her children.

Telling us about his upcoming projects, Karanvir revealed that the duo will be coming up with more short films in the upcoming months. “I’ll also be getting back on television, my first love. That is one thing to look out for. And there are two movies that are coming out – one is Qutab Minar, one is Patalpani,” he stated.

Watch the full interview here: