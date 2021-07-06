In the music industry, a well-known duo of twin sisters has carved out a niche for themselves. In the exclusive chat, Sukriti Kakar & Prakriti Kakar shared about their journey and their inspiration. On working with Armaan Malik on their latest hit ‘Levitating’, Sukriti said, “This was a lifelong dream. As you grow up, there are so many people that you look up to, so many artists that you want to collab with or just keep hearing that music and get inspired. Dua Lipa was one of the reasons we started composing music because we’ve seen her journey since she was 16 years old, and she’s 25 now. We are 26 and I always seen, like a lot of similarities between the kind of music that we wanted to do. Even though we come from two different continents, she’s always been that one person, always constantly inspiring us. Now to a point where, she does this smash hit ‘levitating’, which is all over. some of the best comments that have come in have definitely been how people are kind of looking up to us as pop artists representing India. I think that’s something that we’ve always wanted to hear.”

Speaking about their mutual admiration for Dua Lipa, Prakriti said,“I think, just being girls. I remember when her song New Roots dropped. I felt like at that time in the pop scene, of course, globally and, like Boy music charts, there should be a girl band as well. She kind of changed things around so much that she carved a niche for herself in a way that today there is like pop, synth pop as a genre. I feel like, in a way it belongs to her ”

When asked what has been a turning point for them in their journey, Sukriti revealed,“ Definitely 2017. When I got to sing for the Dharma movies, ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and I got to sing for Alia Bhatt, I think that was one of those things that you don’t really imagine happening to you. I think while you’re in the studio and really working on the song, you don’t think it’s going to be like a mega hit, that’s going to be relevant even until now. So definitely, I was singing a lot of songs for a lot of actresses in movies, some were hits and some songs that people didn’t know at all, but they were just a part of that album, but ‘Kar gayi Chull’ just flew and flew and it was my first collaboration with Badshah and Arman Malik, also released at that time.”

Prakriti Kakar, when asked about her turning point, revealed, “I didn’t call it a turning point but it really changed things up for the both of us I speak, because most of our lives have been singing for actresses and have been singing for films. In 2019, and when we featured and starred in our own music video for the first time, I think that really changed things out for us”

Read More: People are going to love you for who you are: Ruhee Dosani