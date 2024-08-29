Bivan Choudhary, Founder and Chairman of Ilara Hotels & Spas, is recognized as a visionary businessman who has revolutionized the luxury hotel industry with his dedication to luxury, innovation, and personalized service.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX on A-list, the distinguished entrepreneur discussed his vision, journey, and the luxury hotel business with Editor Uday Pratap Singh.

Bivan Choudhary Talks About Integration Of Luxury & Serenity

While talking about his vision & what inspired him to start opening the Ilara Hotels & Spas chain, Choudhary revealed, that he aimed to blend luxury with serenity.

He observed a significant shortage of luxury hotels in India, which was largely dominated by major groups like the Taj and Oberois. Recognizing this gap, Bivan ventured into the luxury hotel business with the belief that luxury should be accessible to the common man.

While talking about his journey, he said ”I wanted to always match luxury with serenity and I saw that there has been a huge shortage of luxury hotels in India, it was only with big groups like Taj & Oberois…I always thought Luxury should be something which is also accessible for the common man, that was thing which actually in my mind when I started my first luxury hotel.’

Hence, his primary vision for starting a luxurious hotel chain was to integrate luxury with serenity at an affordable price.

”Purpose Of actually getting this hotel Lara Hotel & Spa is to match luxury with serenity at a price which is affordable to every human being.” said Bivan Choudhary.

Early Beginnings and Passion for Hospitality

While discussing the obstacles in establishing Ilara Hotels & Spas, Choudhary gave a brief snapshot of his early beginnings.

At the young age of 13, Bivan Choudhary began his hospitality career, eventually working with the Taj Group of Hotels for 7-8 years, where he started as a management trainee and gained substantial experience during this time.

Subsequently, drawing on his learnings and guidance from mentors, he navigated the challenges he encountered during the initial stages of wanting to open his hotels.

What Makes Ilara Hotels & Spas Different From Other Hotels

Emphasizing what makes Ilara Hotels & Spas different from its other luxurious counterparts, Bivan asserted, that their core philosophy revolves around making every guest feel at home away from home.

”Whenever a guest visits the hotel, we always ensure that we want to give him the feeling that he is not away from home… the whole purpose is to make sure that the guest is actually feeling comfortable…his needs are taken care of” said Bivan Choudhary

Every effort they make is to address and fulfill the needs of guests, with a focus on personalized service and a human touch, With technology, they are now using it to enhance the experiences of guests and meet their expectations. They have been successful with this core philosophy.

”Me & my team members ensure that we leave no stone unturned in actually handling the guest’s issues & create a personal touch, with technology, we ensure that every guest expectation is met”

But, he believes, this is a continuous ongoing process.

Presence Of Sustainability In Luxurious Hotel Industry

Later, addressing the issue of sustainability, the founder revealed, that they have taken several measures to comply with eco-friendly practices to decrease the load on nature.

As per Bivan Choudhary, the hotel has implemented numerous measures to promote sustainability, like the use of reusable amenities and the replacement of plastic bottles with glass alternatives.

“We have been actually aligning with a lot of eco-friendly practices at the hotel, using all eco-friendly reusable amenities. We have also replaced all plastic bottles with glass bottles. There have been a lot of changes over the last few years because sustainability towards nature is something everyone is working on, at Ilara, we have ensured that we work in a nature-friendly manner, implementing various systems to avoid the use of plastics and other materials that are harmful to nature.” said Choudhary.

