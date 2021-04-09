Founder of Trainedbyyvs, Yash Vardhan Swami, recently participated in a candid chat with NewsX as part of NewsX India A-List. He is a well-known health and fitness trainer as well as one of India’s top health coaches. He is also well-known for his expertise, which includes everyone from teenagers to celebrities. Yash Vardhan is popular in the industry due to his extensive knowledge of physical exercise routines and diet plans, as well as his successful outcomes.

Tracing his inspiring fitness journey While studying law at Punjab University, he said, “It started with my own transformation, back in 2012, when I lost 44 Kgs, made a lot of mistakes at that time. But somehow I was able to achieve my goal. After that, I started pursuing law but while pursuing law, I helped a few friends of mine. And while helping those friends transform and change their lives, I realized that this is something that I enjoy doing. Then I started educating people around it”.

When asked how he dealt with problems in the past year where people might have lacked motivation when working out at home, he said,“Having a coach would always help you during hard times. But most of the time, it’s the client who has to put in efforts or it’s the person who is following the plan, who needs to put in efforts. Talking about 2020 Yes, it was a very different year in the sense that we could not go out, everyone was scared for the most part and gyms were closed but still instead of working out, we actually started working in and improving our health. So we have done nutrition work around home workouts and have worked on mindfulness, which was a big one for us, and me and my team and that’s how I do it”.

Talking about the risky problems of losing weight by eating the wrong food and going on crash diets, Yash Swami said, “I always like backing everything up with science, anecdotes and experience. Still, the cool part about my coaching processes is that I have made massive amounts of mistakes, which my clients would potentially make. So they can actually relate to me. Apart from that, I like backing everything with science and evidence because it’s easy to not trust a person, but it is not easy to not trust science if that makes sense. Apart from that, yes, there are a lot of facts or a lot of people propagating wrong stuff due to misinformation or maybe lack of knowledge”.

“Every transformation is special to me, every client is special to me. We have helped people from different niches, different people having different kinds of issues. So transformations are very versatile from the age group of 16, to we have people up to the age of 60 years” he added.

Speaking about the fitness modules he offered, Yash mentioned,“If someone is coaching under me, my goal is that everything in their life should improve, not just the way they look. So from health markers to mental health, I’m a big fan of mindfulness, meditation, and all these things, I try to implicate each and everything. ”

In response to a question related to the rising stress in people’s lives due to the job loss in the covid, he suggested, “First, make sure you are inhaling deep and exhaling even deeper. The second pointer is managing your thoughts, whenever you have a stressor, you need to address it because sooner or later it will actually catch up. So basically finding the stressor and working around it. And if we cannot work around it, then maybe not stressing over it. Third, a big one, it’s more like spiritual staying in the present moment because all of our worries come either from regrets of the past or anxiousness about the future. So, staying in the present moment meditation is essentially doing that.”

On a concluding note, he shared his fitness mantra and said, “One thing which I would say is that fix your nutrition and honestly, I cannot sum it up by just saying that. It’s nutrition, training, sleep mindset, managing stress, these would be the ones and also working on mindset because like I mentioned that this is something which has on you can, this cannot be gifted, this cannot be bought.”