Author Mayank Gaur, recently sat down with NewsX for an exclusive interview. In his latest book, he writes about past lives and reincarnation. He feels it’s an important and ancient subject, that he discusses. “I feel the subject is as old as time. Being in India and being Hindus, there are certain beliefs that we cherish, for instance, when someone we know passes away, we send a message about resting in peace. But as for our actual belief, we convey ‘Om Sangati’ to the soul that has passed away, may they have an auspicious journey to their next life. That’s where the story comes from.”

The title of the book is ‘What Life Are You From?’. Gaur says it’s not a work of philosophy as such, and more of a work of fiction. He quotes the preface of his book, where he jokingly writes that modern science came about to crucify religion. He says, “I think that for a long time science had sidelined religion and faith, but now, you are seeing that reluctantly there is a growing body of evidence in the sciences to suggest that those ancient beliefs are actually correct. In the book I’ve tried to share some stories that may open one’s mind’s eye to these truths.”

“I think there will be a new spiritual awakening” he says. He feels that soon there will be people who ask each other which life they are from, like we currently ask each other where we are from, and where we live. ‘Human beings will soon be at a point where we will be unable to communicate amongst ourselves with just our five material senses, and then there will be a lot of introspection and spiritual awakening at that time.”

He stresses that the aim of his book is to dissociate the idea of religion form spirituality. “Even a complete atheist can be more on God’s path than someone who spends hours in puja. Religion is just one way.”

Gaur focuses on the fact that his book even caters to the atheists who might be interested in reading it. He says, “ An atheist can just look at the book as a story. No sermons here. I’m not trying to convince them that there is a God, and that this is how things should be. In advertising we have a term, ‘willing suspension of disbelief’. When I go to watch a movie, I don’t actually believe that the story is real. But I watch and I enjoy. An atheist can do same with my book. “

He comes from an army family, and is deeply interested in philosophy and parapsychology. By keeping up with modern science, he says he’s finding a “convergence” between science and faith. “If you look, modern science is finding phenomena in physics that can’t be explained by the laws of science. They can only be explained by faith. Every good scientist comes across a lot of phenomena that they can’t explain. They might not want to say that they are believers, but they cannot explain the phenomena.”