From Dentist to Pharma Trailblazer: Dr. Neema Bisht’s Journey from Clinic to Corporate | A-List

In an engaging interview with NewsX India A-List, hosted by senior consultant editor Vineet Malhotra, Dr. Neema Bisht shared her inspiring journey from a practicing dentist to becoming a successful TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, and the Director and Co-Founder of Career in Pharma.

In an engaging interview with NewsX India A-List, hosted by senior consultant editor Vineet Malhotra, Dr. Neema Bisht shared her inspiring journey from a practicing dentist to becoming a successful TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, and the Director and Co-Founder of Career in Pharma. Dr. Bisht’s transition from clinical practice to corporate leadership offers a compelling story of transformation, resilience, and vision.

“Hello and welcome to NewsX India A-List where we bring to you some of the most brilliant and dynamic talents of India. Today we are being joined by Dr. Neema Bisht,” Vineet Malhotra introduced her, as she shared her experience and mission.

The Shift from Dentistry to the Pharmaceutical Industry

Dr. Bisht completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in 2009 with aspirations of becoming a successful dentist. For six years, she practiced clinically. But, as she candidly shared, “Somehow clinical did not work for me.”

Searching for a new direction, she explored alternative career paths and landed a role in a multinational pharmaceutical company in Bangalore. That shift marked a turning point. “When I joined my job, I saw there my colleagues, they already were in the same boat like I was,” she said. Soon, doctors and peers began approaching her for guidance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What started as weekend mentoring on a Telegram channel evolved into a larger vision, and with the help of co-founder Harshit Moan, Career in Pharma was born.

What Career in Pharma Does

Explaining the purpose behind the company, Dr. Bisht said, “Career in Pharma is a training and education company where we train and guide healthcare professionals, life science graduates on how they can make a career inside pharmaceutical industry through our placement and training assistance. And I take pride in saying that till date we have guided and trained more than 100,000 healthcare professionals and doctors across the globe.”

Launched in 2019, during the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative took on special significance as many clinics shuttered and healthcare workers sought alternative careers. Dr. Bisht turned this moment into an opportunity for upskilling and career transition.

Doctors in Pharma: More Than You Think

One of the most surprising revelations during the conversation was the role doctors can play in the pharmaceutical industry. Many are unaware of the wide scope beyond clinical roles.

“See, whatever medicine comes to market, that medicine can’t come to market without validation from doctors who are working behind the scenes in pharmaceutical industry,” Dr. Bisht explained. “Doctor’s approval is very much important in bringing any medicine into market and keeping that medicine into market also.”

She emphasized that the work is not data entry, but rather data-driven decision-making, which has a far-reaching impact. “Impact is bigger and impact is more than what you see in clinicals.”

Why Some Doctors Are Moving Away from Clinical Practice

Addressing a key question — why would a doctor leave clinical work for corporate pharma — Dr. Bisht answered with honesty and clarity, “Clinicals is not everyone’s cup of tea, right? A huge investment is required, a lot of patience is required, and very important — that is an irony also — we doctors are treating patients for stress, anxiety, but our own work-life balance is screwed in clinicals.”

She highlighted how pharma jobs provide better work-life balance, regular weekends off, flexible schedules, and even paid maternity leave — benefits that particularly appeal to women professionals.

Not Just for Doctors: Opportunities for Life Science Graduates

Dr. Bisht clarified that the pharmaceutical industry is not exclusive to doctors. Like hospitals have diverse staff beyond physicians, pharma companies offer roles for life science graduates, nurses, and various support professionals.

“Inside pharmaceutical industry, apart from doctors, there are various job profiles for other life science graduates as well,” she said.

The Future of Pharma in India

When asked whether pharma is the next booming industry, Dr. Bisht didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely. For doctors, I would say pharma industry is an IT industry for doctors,” she stated.

She pointed out how government investment, India’s position as a global leader in generic medicine, and the growing innovation in healthcare make pharma a robust and evergreen career sector.

Her Advice to Aspiring Professionals

In her final message to those considering a move into the pharmaceutical space, Dr. Bisht left viewers with an empowering thought:

“You can’t change your beginnings, but you can always change your endings. So always ready to take action and don’t lose hope, and especially don’t run away from technology and laptop because we all know there is always a growth behind your comfort zone.”

Inspiration Through Action

Dr. Neema Bisht’s story is not just about career change — it’s about embracing discomfort, seeking growth, and creating impact. From a small Telegram group to helping over 100,000 healthcare professionals worldwide, her work stands as a beacon for those looking to pivot their careers with purpose.

“Dr. Neema Bisht, thank you so much. Pleasure having you and inspirational to hear your story and background,” Vineet Malhotra concluded the show.