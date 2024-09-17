Guiding The Next Generation: De-Influencing, Mentorship, And The Balance Of Degrees And Skills In Career

Aswini Bajaj holds an impressive array of qualifications, including CA, CS, CFA, FRM, CAIA, CIPM, CFP, RV,

CCRA, CIIB, CIRA, and AIM. He has taught at over 140+ institutions, including more than 30 IIMs, IITs, IAS

officers, corporates, and founders. Also, consulting from early-age startups to Nifty50 giants has been a

part of the world record for teaching personal finance to the most number of people in a single day.

Recently, he surpassed 100k subscribers on YouTube teaching finance and now also hosting CXOs across

Fund Houses. Balancing such a diverse portfolio boils down to one core principle for Bajaj: discipline.

With this kind of introduction, we wanted to grab his thoughts on multiple topics. Aswini Bajaj believes

in the importance of continuous learning through work experiences.

Views on De-influencing

In the digital age, discerning the content you consume is extremely important. He advises students to be

selective about their influences and in his TEDx Talk as well he had covered this as we know “You are the

sum total of the books you read, the people you surround yourself with, and the digital content you

consume”. He says to follow people who add expertise, experience & ethics and those who say what you

should hear and not what you want to hear.

Views on Degree Versus Skills:

There is an ongoing debate about the importance of degrees versus skills. Aswini offers a nuanced

perspective: “Exams and degrees provide a structured way to study seriously and thoroughly. He

questions that without your exams would you study with the same level of discipline practice with

diligence?” Generally, in this debate people think that degrees and skills and mutually exclusive whereas

they should be complimenting each other. He notes that outliers like Steve Jobs, who took calligraphy

classes beyond his course outline where people extrapolate the college dropouts, but tend to overlook

the unique actions and unconventional learning experiences, for their remarkable success.

Views on Entrepreneurship

For those joining a family business, it’s essential to discuss the roles and skills required within the family.

Different roles necessitate different educational backgrounds. For example, a CA might be ideal for

handling accounting and taxation, while a CFA is better suited for finance and decision-making, and an

MBA is advantageous for management and marketing roles. Sometimes, multiple skill sets require

multiple qualifications. However, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. The key is to understand the

specific skills needed for the role and pursue your education accordingly. Business success depends more

on the right skills than on specific degrees.

Aswini also discusses the right and wrong reasons to become an entrepreneur. The right reasons include

having a unique product, patent, or trademark, leveraging your corporate experience to add value in a

similar space, or capitalizing on a specialized skill set into a viable business. On the other hand, the

wrong reasons include choosing entrepreneurship because you find a 9-5 job dull or believing it will

always bring more money. Entrepreneurship is challenging and often less financially rewarding than a

stable job, especially in the initial years. Another misconception is thinking you’ll have more freedom. In

reality, entrepreneurs have to manage everything and often face more constraints than employees.

Views on Productivity and Focus

Achieving long-term goals requires a structured and disciplined approach. Start by setting clear, specific

goals and break them down into smaller, manageable tasks. Establish a timeline with deadlines to keep

yourself on track. Regularly review and adjust your plan to stay flexible and adapt to any changes or

setbacks. Always keep your end goal in sight to maintain focus and drive.

He draws inspiration from Bhagavad Gita one of which is Verse 2, Chapter 48 – “Yogastha Kuru Karmani,” which means performing actions with an unwavering mind, rooted in inner stillness. This promotes mindfulness and helps

maintain focus and clarity amidst challenges, fostering a calm and productive environment.

Time management is all about maintaining flow and minimizing interruptions. Whether studying or

working, avoid frequent breaks, as they significantly reduce productivity. Instead, focus on uninterrupted

study sessions or work periods. During his CA preparation, he prioritized attendance and completed his

syllabus early, giving himself more time for focused study closer to exams. This approach can be applied

to any task—start early, stay consistent, and build in buffer time for unforeseen events. Be selfish with

your time. Avoid unnecessary social distractions and stay focused on your goals. Balance leisure and

study, but ensure productivity is not compromised.

While he used to write down his goals in a very structured manner for himself, he ended up publishing a journal for this – Invest in Yourself Journal.

In conclusion, Aswini Bajaj’s advices from students to aspiring entrepreneurs to stay disciplined and

structured in their approach. Whether pursuing a degree, entering a family business, or starting a new

venture, focus on acquiring and applying the right skills. Be mindful of the content you consume and

choose your influences wisely. Success is a journey that requires consistent effort, dedication, and a clear

vision. Stay motivated, keep learning, and always aim to add real value in whatever you do.