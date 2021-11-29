Nidhi tells us about her journey as a travel content creator and what inspires her amazing content. She also talks about the perks and challenges that come along with the job. Moreover, she suggests how women can look after themselves while travelling alone.

Nidhi Khurana is a travel content creator who loves exploring offbeat places. Her content inspires young women to take the road less travelled when it comes to recreational travel. We hosted Nidhi for a frank interview for our latest series, NewsX Influencer A-List. Below are the excerpts from the interview:

We first asked Nidhi to describe her experience with being a travel content creator, to which she told us, “To be very honest, people think that travelling and content creation is an easy job and it is enjoyable, which it is at times, but when it becomes your job, it gets tedious. You are caught up in so many things that you actually forget to enjoy the place.” Summing up her experiences, she said, “So this is what happens with me. I love what I do, I love travelling, but at times I miss out on experiencing things because I’m busy recording them for my audience.”

Nidhi believes that spontaneity is what keeps her going. She said, “I’m the kind of person who is very spontaneous about things. I do not preplan my shoots. I always go to a place, soak in the vibe, and then think about what I can create for this beautiful place, for my audience.” She also spoke about the technical side of content creation, “When it comes to shooting, editing, it is a whole lot of process, to be very honest. It, at times, takes a toll on you but I believe if you love something, if you’re passionate about something, you just do it.”

We were then curious to know Nidhi’s views about the struggles that women often go through while travelling solo. Nidhi shared with us, “So, travelling as a woman comes with pros, as well as cons. Pros in the way that at times if there is a long queue and most of the people in the queue are males, and if they see you standing there, they, out of generosity, would let you cut to the beginning of the queue.” She then lists some tips for women travelling alone. “I have been travelling since two years ago but I have not really come across anything that would make me feel unsafe and the key point here would be you choosing the right place and the right moment. It’s on us how we keep ourselves safe because we cannot guess what the other person has in their mind,” said Nidhi. She also advised women to properly research their place of stay and carry pepper spray, among other things.

For our next question, we asked Nidhi about her best travel experience, to which she narrated about her trip to Goa that she had to, unfortunately, cut short. “That was a very beautiful experience for me in the sense that I got to discover myself. I have been to Goa many times, but this time I had thought that I’ll be exploring the unexplored Goa – the Goa that is beyond beaches,” she said. Narrating the experience further, Nidhi said, “So, I went for forest hikes and I, literally, saw one of the most offbeat beaches in Goa. So this was one of my best travel experiences to date because I was able to rediscover myself as a person, myself as a creator.”

