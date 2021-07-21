In the exclusive conversation, as a part of NewsX India A-List, Varun Sharma spoke to us about his new show 'Chutzpah', his working style and team, how he deals with trolls and much more.

Varun Sharma, actor, recently joined NewsX for an exclusive conversation as part of A-List series. In the exclusive conversation, he spoke to us about his new show ‘Chutzpah’, his working style and team, how he deals with trolls and much more.

Varun commenced by talking about Chutzpah “It is a very interesting show which talks about the digital world. Internet is now embedded in our blood and system and it’s hard to live without it. Show talks about 3-4 different stories weeded in together. The madness, chaos, craziness, relatibility and the reality of the digital world is what Chutzpah has to offer. I am playing the role of Vikas who is in a long distance relationship which changes everything. Though the feelings and rush of emotions is the same but things change because of virtual relation.”

Commenting on his comfort level in working again with same people he had worked before, he said “It felt like homecoming because these are same people immediately after ‘Ruhi’ I have worked with. I think once you work with friends and people that you are closely associated to, a lot of things become easier as you don’t need to think twice before asking anything to them. With your friends you just speak your heart out. So that was a blessing for me to be shooting with them.”

Speaking on the relativity aspect of Chutzpah as it highlights life in a digital world, he told “120% it is very relatable as it has become part of our lives. 2 years back no one thought that everything will go digital. For example we never thought of doing virtual interviews sitting in our houses. Due to physical presence and energy of two individuals the things come out better but see where we are and how things have changed. So, there is a lot of reality in the show which is very relatable. I have always tried to take up projects which are very relatable. Once people witness the show, it will be eye opener for so many long distance relationships. It may save on certain relationships.”

When asked about if in his real life can he do long distance relationship, virtual dates and chatting or not? Varun responded “main hardcore punjabi banda hu. Mujhe saamne baith ke gappe marne hai chill karna hai. It’s not only about my relationship with my partner but even with my friends. I am that person who loves sitting physically and comfortably. Physical touch and presence of a person around me is very important for me.

Speaking on how good he is in remaining in touch virtually with friends and family especially during the pandemic, he said “I am…I am still friend with people that I started from Nursery at school. I make it a point to meet them every six months or once or twice in a year when I visit Jalandhar which is my hometown. So I am very good at staying in touch with people.”

While concluding his talk, he shared about his reactions to trolls; he said “I personally at times take it as healthy suggestions. I read it and do get affected also. But the most important thing that I do which I tell my friends and viewers also who are watching is that if you are being trolled, please talk to your loved ones. Talk to your friends and people that you confide in and tell them whatever is bothering you. Then you’ll get real suggestions out of it. If it needs to be worked upon, please work on it.”