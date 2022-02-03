Actor Sharvari Wagh, who has charmed the audience with her spectacular performances in her recent movie ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ joined us for a fun chat as part of NewsX India A-List. As part of the exclusive conversation, the actor opened up about the response she received on her film, her experience of working with her co-stars, and much more.

Speaking about her debut film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ which released in the year 2021, Sharvari said, “For me, 2021 just feels like the beginning. It was the first ever film that I did on the big screen. I have waited for this to happen for so long that it feels like things have just begun. I’m also very excited to get into 2022, because now that I have a certain amount of work that has been in films. I am excited to see what this year has in store for me.” The actress went on to talk about the time when she watched the first part of ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. She exclaimed, “When the first part came, I was only 8 years old. I remember watching it many many times growing because it is one of those films which when on tv, you cannot not watch them. Back in the days my sister and I used to obsess over Rani Madam’s clothes in the movie. We ever collared kurtas stitched. Also, when I got a role in the second part, I was just happy to finally bag a role in some movie.”

Describing the reactions she received from the audience on her debut movie, the ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ actor revealed, “Overall the response has been heartwarming. Because of my different accents in the movie, a lot of people have been questioning my real accent. Some thought I was Punjabi, others assumed I was a Maharashtran. The biggest compliment I received was from Rekha Ji, she called me after watching the film and she told me that she hadn’t seen someone light up the screen as I have in a long time. It meant the world to me.”

When asked about her experience of working on the sets with Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari said, “Working with them was once in a lifetime kind of an opportunity for a new actor like me. To get to learn from them and to see the kind of enthusiasm and excitement they have, that something so credible, and I learned that at the beginning of my career. Apart from that, they are two really fun people who love making other people laugh. The team became like a family and we had a great time shooting together.”

At the end, the actor shared the story behind the most talked about scene of the movie, wherein she is being compared to Priyanka Chopra in ‘Dostana’. Sharvari remarked, “Honestly, we did not think that this scene would be compared to the one in ‘Dostana’. Also, to even be compared to such a big icon like Priyanka, I don’t see it as a comparison. For me it is quite inspiring when I see someone like her. She is an inspiration to a lot of people in India. I am so humbled that people even put my photo next to hers.”