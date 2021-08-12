In the exclusive interview, Delhi-based Siddartha Tytler shared his love for fashion, couture and much more.

Designer Siddartha Tytler recently joined NewsX as part of its special series NewsX India A-List. In the exclusive interview, Delhi-based Siddartha Tytler shared his love for fashion, couture and much more. Tytler started off by talking about his most recent ‘The Royal Edit’ collection featuring Yuvraj Vivasvat Pal of Karauli which received much traction online.

“I got inspired by the location of the palace, we did a combination for prints, and we did a safari, which again, I’ve never done before, which was so beautiful. It’s amazing,” added Tytler.

The internationally acclaimed brand, which prides itself on its easy wearability, has already made its mark in India and internationally as well.

Talking about adapting to digital as the new normal for marketing and sales, Tytler said “We were already planning our website for online bookings. During the launch, there will be online sales and online is the new world.”

Sharing what inspired Tytler to become a designer and what became the moment of decision for him, the designer said “When I was in school, I wanted to be an architect, and during my 11th grade I went on vacation and walked into the Versace store. And that’s where the paradigm shift happened.”

After graduating from St. Columba’s in 1997, Tytler spent a year at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi where he studied Fashion Design and Clothing Technology (FDCT). From there the designer moved on to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, an experience that further honed his skills and adequately prepared him to enter the industry.

Talking about the USP of his brand and what sets it apart, Tytler said “I have a much bolder, stronger woman with more adventurous mentally, which I love. Clients love to expand and, highlight what their assets are. The menswear line too echoes similar sentiments and caters to the 21st-century metrosexual who is not afraid to wear his style sensibility on his sleeve.”