Actor Nikita Rawal known for her performances in Bollywood and Tollywood will be appearing in a lead role, alongside Arshad Warsi and Chunky Pandey, in the upcoming movie ‘Roti Kapda Aur Romance’.

Actor Nikita Rawal known for her performances in Bollywood and Tollywood will be appearing in a lead role, alongside Arshad Warsi and Chunky Pandey, in the upcoming movie ‘Roti Kapda Aur Romance’. Nikita recently joined us on our special series NewsX India A-List.

Talking about her forthcoming film, Nikita said “This is a comedy movie. There is an old movie with Manoj Kumar. It was very famous, and the movie’s name was ‘Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan’. But nowadays, we can get ‘makaan’ on rent but we cannot get romance on rent. This is roughly the storyline.”

Sharing her experience of working with Arshad Warsi, she said, “It was superbly fantastic.” Recalling a fun instance from behind the scenes, she said, “ I am a vegetarian and he would sometimes put a chicken or mutton piece in my gravy. He used to prank me a lot.”

Talking about her journey in the Hindi and Southern film industries so far, Nikita shared, “It’s been so nice and graceful because I have done a lot of movies in Bollywood as well as Tamil industry. There is a four language movie that I have done in South industry- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. I have had a superb experience in both Bollywood and Tollywood.” She also narrated about her achievements as a dancer, “I have also represented India internationally, by doing Kathak. It was an amazing experience for me.”

While speaking about what she learnt from the pandemic, the actor stated, “I have learnt that you have to be ready for any situation in this world. Anytime, any situation can come in front of you.” She added, “The most important thing in this life is your health.”

Telling us about her NGO and how she helped the less fortunate during the pandemic, she said, “I have a foundation called Aastha Foundation, and I work for HIV-positive kids. I have adopted 60 HIV-positive kids.” She followed it up by saying, “I used to go to slum areas, since before Covid, but during the pandemic more burden shifted on me because I thought everyone is at home and nobody is going out, everyone is scared, but I thought I have to step out and help people. I went out and I helped with sanitisers and food.”

Sharing with the viewers how she kept her spirits up during the lockdown, Nikita told us that it was her family that helped her keep a positive attitude throughout the phase. Moreover, she said, “We used to plan work, we used to play games, and we used to do so many things together. So it was a really good experience for me.”

Elaborating on her future projects, the actor said, “I am doing two movies in South which are with megastars, one is a web series, few videos are lined up, and I have started doing some events.” She, however, refused to disclose the names of her future co-stars.