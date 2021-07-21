NewsX recently spoke to Darasing Khurana for his brilliance in acting as a part of its special series, NewsX India A-List.

Khurana, who comes from a non-acting background, recalled “I come from a small town called Parbhani that is situated in Maharashtra that has no exposure in film or the film industry per se. I would always participate in the fashion shows, dramas that would happen since a young age. I knew at the back of my mind that I wanted to be an actor and a model but I never said it out loud because I thought people would make fun at me. I kept taking up opportunities, took many internships and worked in various sectors to understand where my calling was. I think the title of ‘Mr. Parbhani’ in 2006 sowed the seeds for my acting career. It was through that that I dreamt of becoming Mr. India someday.”

When asked about his experience in participating in the pageant in 2017 and representing India thereafter in an international pageant, he said “my dream of becoming an actor and a model completely took a backseat while I was studying. I studied B. Com with advertising and then went to King’s College London to study Entrepreneurship and Pane’s University, New York to study Entrepreneurship thereafter. After getting back I did my MBA from Narsee Monjee. While doing this, I kept working in nine different sectors to identify what I wanted to do. My eighth career option was to become a stylist.”

He continued “I styled Hritik Roshan for 2016 Mr. India. Once he got back I took back the clothes. He was going through a very rough patch at that time and he talked very little. So, he looked at me and encouraged me to go for Mr. India. A couple of months later while I was crossing Jugnu circle in Mumbai I saw a huge board that said “Calling Young Boys for Mr. India audition.” That took me back to what Hritik said and to what my childhood dream was. That’s when I started working on my physique and communication skills. I eventually became shortlisted for the top 25 people of the country.

He talked about his family relations and continued, “My joint family was extremely scary and they wanted me to take care of the family business after I completed my MBA. I started receiving death threats, I was house arrested. Only my mother used to support my dreams. One fine day I ran away from home and my mother supported it. I was afraid that the others might hold her responsible but the strong lady that she was she assured me that she would face it. I didn’t even tell her that I was a finalist for Mr India. But despite that and the odds in my family who opposed her attending my event, she would hide her face and still go for these events. She even took a train and reached Mumbai to see the finals for the event even when I told her not to. I won the event but it took me a week for the fact to sink in.”

Speaking about his debut in a Punjabi film the actor-model said, “I grew up watching Gurpreet Ghuggi and Upasana Singh and I absolutely loved them. After I auditioned and got to know that Smeep Kang is the director of the film. Usually people start off with Bollywood but I thought that there are couple of things that need to be worked upon because I knew that if I go wrong then Bollywood won’t give me a second chance. I thought that my father who was a big fan of Punjabi films and who never took me seriously will be very happy working there. Plus if I go wrong, I will get a second chance and that won’t be the end of my career. Moreover, working with Smeep Kang was a very different experience altogether because unlike usual directors he seems relaxed in the set and appreciates whatever you bring to the table instead of treating them like mistakes.”