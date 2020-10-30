NewsX was recently joined by Saudamini Mishra, the author of Dhi’s Parables of Divine Transformation. Saudamini has made it to the best sellers in a really short span of time.

Talking about her book, Saudamini expressed, “Well, Dhi was actually a concept that came to me in the year 2015. So I’ve been a painter for about 9 to 10 years. So before the book, it was actually the concept that struck me. And all my paintings are based on this one character, it’s supposed to be like, she’s supposed to be my alter ego, and the typewriter on her head, which signifies intellectual activity and Dhi actually is a Sanskrit term, which means the mind, the intellect, and it’s supposed to signify something which is spiritually transcendental. So yeah, so Dhi kind of became this narrator of adult folk tales, that I term parables because they have moral leanings for adults. And they’re all set in the contemporary society. And instead of animals like traditional folk tales, we have real people with real issues. But the moral of the story remains the same.”

Ms Mishra has also made it now to the bestsellers list in a very short span of time. Addressing that, Saudamini said, “It is surreal but when I came out with the book, I was very certain about what I wanted. And I mean, of course, we all want to be bestseller authors but, you know, the thing is that for me, the positive impact this book was intended to have was far more important, I wanted lives to be changed. I mean, we all have these larger than life ideas as kids like you want to change the world, you want to change a person’s life. And, you know, I think that’s what translated into my ambitions. Also, as an author, you know, I kind of did want that. So I think the numbers are important. But of course, like, the feedback that I’ve been getting that’s impacted people positively, that’s far more important to me. I mean, that really is surreal.”

Saudamini’s book has had a positive impact on people and their lives. “I talk about how our inherent flaws are actually the tools we can use to transform ourselves in a divine fashion, we don’t really need to be spiritual in the conventional sense, like, leave everything, forsake everything and retreat into this life of a hermit, and then, you know, kind of like, go on, into that world of seclusion and become spiritually enlightened. The feedback that I’m getting that the people have learned to respect their flaws and use them for the divine transformation. And people are telling you that how, like, stories come back to them after like, a few days, they suddenly remember a story and it’s more real, and they kind of can channelize that into their real lives and cope with their problems. And it’s not like a “real-life” situation but real life because I think we all live multiple lives in one life. So coping with each one, be it you know, in terms of separate roles, like maybe there is a mother and a daughter, you kind of lead different lives, and all of them have inherent challenges. So I think they channelize it differently. And I think that, to me, is the biggest acknowledgement that it stays with them and it tells them how to cope with the issue which may be at hand at that point,” said Saudamini.

Talking about her motivation to write the book and the process involved behind bringing this book up, Saudamini said, “There was no tangible motivation, these things are very organic, you don’t sit down and think I’m gonna like pen this book, you know, so I have penned this book in the year 2016 and I finished in 2017, it’s now that I’ve put it out there. So for me, it was a very long process, because I’ve been a painter before and that was my profession. And the book was a manuscript that was lying on the couch. And I’ve met a lot of people, all real-life accounts. So I met a lot of people and whenever their life or the incident struck me in any way, I will just write it down, because I knew that someday, it’s going to help someone if it’s helped me. If I have read that story or heard it, and it’s kind of impacted me, it’s going to impact someone else as well. So I guess that was the inspiration that whenever I would talk to people and hear about the different encounters, I would say, wait a minute, I think this is changing something in me so I think it can change someone else as well, I would put it out there. So it was a very organic, long drawn out process, it really wasn’t anything, it wasn’t spontaneous, actually was a gradual process. So the inspiration, I guess, in that way, you could say that it was me being helped myself. I mean, all these people changed my perspective, altered it. So I’ve just tried to share that experience, I guess.”

Saudamini Mishra is currently working on another book that she expects to release the latest by the year 2022. “I don’t believe in resting, I have a new book coming up. It’s gonna take some time though, I’m hoping 2022 is the latest I can come out with it. But like, you know, every book has its own destiny. So I mean, man proposes and God disposes, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it can come out in 2022 if not 2021,” said Saudamini Mishra.

