Lifestyle Influencer Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee recently joined NewsX for an insightful conversation as part of NewsX Influencer A-List. In the exclusive conversation with NewsX, Shweta spoke to us about her leap from the corporate world to digital content creation, reason behind her relatability factor among the audiences and much more. Read excerpts:

Speaking about her journey as a lifestyle influencer, Shweta said, “It came pretty organically to me when I was expecting to quit my job. Instagram was my escape so I thought starting clicking and posting. I have been very vocal, in terms of my preferences, choices and experiences. I started sharing all those things with my audience. That time, I didn’t had an audience but I just started posting it frequently on Instagram. It started getting a good response. People used to relate with me. They started messaging me and saying that, ‘This is also something I am experiencing.”

When asked what is it that makes her content relatable, she added, “I just delivered a baby. As I was expecting, I quit my job because during my pregnancy, I wanted to take care of myself and give undivided time to my child. I started sharing my ‘new mom’ experience, to be specific. The kind of lost womanhood I was experiencing, I couldn’t go out with my friends, I was at home, just taking care of the baby. All those challenges, the beautiful moments, the cries, the laughter, I just started sharing with all of the people out there. I was just pouring my heart out. They were very honest thoughts of mine. When I saw that there were a bunch of women out there who are exactly feeling the same and are also in the same space, we connected. There is a beautiful tribe out there of new moms and moms. You become good friends. It was not about content at that time. It was just an experience-sharing. Later on, I think it took a shape of a content, which is more refined, more mindful, now ofcourse, it is more planned. It started with a very organic experience sharing but now the shift is there.”

Talking about how long did it take her to monetize the content and whether she is happy with where she is, Shweta expressed, “It took me roughly 2 years to get my first brand paid collaboration. I struggled. At times, it was quite demotivating but I think consistency is the key. When I say, “Today I want to be a digital creator, you just can’t become one like that.’ There is a lot of hard work, which goes into it. There is a lot of creativity and it is at a evolving pace. You have to be there all the time. As I said, it took me 2 years to get my first collaboration. The more you are honest, the more frequent you are, the more consistent you are, the more creative you are, it counts. When it comes to content creation, there is no looking back to it. If you think, ‘Today I am posting something, it will be viral and there will be net breaking thing happening on Instagram, It doesn’t work that way. It takes a good amount of hard work and consistency from you. The very important thing of content creation is that you ideate, you create, you post and just forget it. You move onto next.”

