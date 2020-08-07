In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, SSarita Siingh, the Managing Trustee of Priyadarshani Group of Schools, shared not only journey but also an advise to all young women who are on their journey to achieve their dreams.

Recently, the Managing Trustee of Priyadarshani Group of Schools, SSarita Siingh was invited as an A-lister for an exclusive interview with NewsX. Ssarita Siingh is an entrepreneur, educationalist and a media expert. She is definitely a role model for many women and has paved her way in the world by working resiliently towards it.

Ssarita started as an assistant teacher appointed by her father’s school at the tender age of 16 years. With a passion towards education and teaching, she worked hard in her duties with a meagre salary of 150 rupees. Her father has been a firm believer of teaching his kids important life lessons from the beginning. He taught her that she should always work to deserve what she earns rather than receiving everything on a silver platter. She took the lesson positively and in a matter of five years, she came a long way from teaching KG children to teaching all classes in the school and taking care of the administrative work as well.

Ssarita soon came to realise that being a girl, her family had different expectations from her in terms of a future. In hopes of being independent and self-reliant, she moved out of her parent’s house at the age of 21 years. With 2000 rupees in her pocket, she went to Bombay. She eventually settled in a Chawl with a friend after surviving a day living on the street. She got her first official job with Macmillan Publishing House. Due to her hard working nature, she achieved a lot of success at the UK-based company and deservingly got promoted as the Corporate Head.

She subsequently made some small, independent films through the money she earned. One of her films got banned by the Central Board of Film Certification, which began her journey in the film industry of India. Upset over the ban of her film, she started working in the Board panel to understand the workings of the Board. After three years, she soon came to realise the shrewd monopoly at place, since the fate of the filmmaker, cast and crew lies in the hands of just four people.

Through her experience in the Board panel, she soon got in touch with Gauri Khan. She served as an adviser and consultant to her for a decent period of time. She even worked as a creative consultant with Sahara and pursued many independent endeavours with Bollywood insiders and industry personnel. Having gained the learning of Bollywood and the CBFC, she also worked as a volunteer analyst where she used to write Box Office petitions.

Her journey in the entertainment industry ended after being the Head of Carnival Cinemas. She soon came to realise her passion and calling was always being an educator and came back to the teaching industry. She describes her journey quite literally as a ‘roller coaster ride and she did indeed do a full circle in her career!’

Coming from a traditional Rajput family she faced some sort of discrimination as a girl. She was often denied to do a lot of things. Looking back, she talks about how her father supported her individuality and tried to maintain an equal space for her among her siblings. She faced many difficulties being an independent woman in a patriarchal society and experienced many double standards especially in places she worked. She took those experiences in a positive sense and came out stronger to be the person she is now.

Upon asked about nepotism and its existence in all the industry as well as in Bollywood, she explains that this has been existing since ages and has been all around us. But these have always been a balance to keep the severe inequalities at bay. She further explains that there has been hierarchy in all sectors, especially the corporate world. She does not take sides but she believes that it goes hand-in-hand.

When asked about how she has been coping during these difficult times, especially with the severe changes in education sector; she goes on to say that apart from online teaching being provided, her company is also conducting regular counselling sessions with the parents as they play a major part in a child’s teaching life. Online sessions on soft skills and etiquettes are a major focus according to her as she believes that in the practical life the students will soon face, Mathematics and Science often take a back seat.

Her company in mainly focused on providing the students mental, emotional and moral support they essentially need during a pandemic. She believes the current education system of India is not purposeful enough. She has brought some major changes in the education system by bringing MCF, Martial Cadet Training, Skills and etiquette programs. Her organisation has also collaborated with the Human Rights Office in California, USA. She explained that despite the fact that Human Rights are an important part of a student’s curriculum; rarely any school provides any class on the subject. Their organisation focuses on teaching the students to adapt to the future more comfortably and have the confidence to face any difficulties in the world without panicking.

Upon asked about her mantra to being such a successful women, she simply says that one should never be used to a routine. She also says that according to her, being in a comfort zone means not being able to achieve anything further. She concludes by asking young women and children to never lose their integrity and keep working hard to achieve their goals.