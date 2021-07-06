Known for her famous music performances, Singer Jasleen Royal recently joined NewsX India A-List for a candid conversation. In the exclusive chat, she gave us a sneak peek into her birthday plans, forthcoming projects and much more. Read excerpts:

Jasleen, who is all set to ring in her birthday on 8th, told NewsX that after 2 years of planning her birthday, she has now decided to not plan anything this year. She said, “I have been planning since the last 2 years and this time I’m not planning. There has been a lockdown and everything but I’m grateful that things are better now and people are getting vaccinated. I am not planning on anything because right now, I don’t think you should be planning anything. It is very random. I don’t know what is going to happen.’”

When asked about her key lessons during the pandemic, Jasleen expressed, “Yes, of-course. I got to spend time with my family. We just get lost in this rut of life, where you just think about work. We keep everything on the side and think yeah we’ll do it, maybe next month or next year. This has been a wake-up call to strike a balance. Balance it out, because you don’t know what is going to happen. You cannot control things so balance it out. Balance your work life without your work life. Give time to your family and it is okay to take things easy. Sometimes, things might not fall on your timelines. We think we need to do this before 35, this before 30 and so on. It is okay. Just have fun.”

Speaking about the process of creating music amid the pandemic and whether it was a challenge for her, Jasleen said, “On the positive side, yes. We did get a lot of time on our hands. If you were lucky enough to not get Covid and fight with the whole system. I have been one of the lucky ones. There were not many serious issues. I did get time during that phase. Seeing what’s really happening around you to your family and friends and close relatives, I have not been in that mindspace to be able to focus on just music. Whenever I did get time, I did work on some songs. I am waiting to shoot a couple of them, which are pending since last year. As soon as the situation gets better, I am just going to go, shoot and release them.

Jasleen recently came up with tracks like Sang Rahiyo and Nit Nit. On being asked her personal favourite, she responded, “My personal favorite is going to come. The next two songs that I am going to be releasing are my personal favourites. But yes, I have got a lot of love for Sang Rahiyo from people and Nit Nit has a special place in my heart because it stars my dog Kobe. He is the most favorite member of our family. That song will always be special because of his presence there. It might sound very cheesy but yeah, that’s the truth.

