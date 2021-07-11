Harpreet Suri, Global Mom Influencer, recently joined us for a heart to heart conversation on NewsX Influencer A-List and spoke to us about her journey, the challenges she faced along the journey and what goes on behind the camera. Read excerpts:

Giving us an insight into the issues that she faced when she started out, Harpreet said, “I had no one to the least tell me that what is it all about. I just started a page with my child being born and just sharing my journey. There was nothing formal about my page. Now, you see that it is all professionally done. I did not know where to start or what to do. I have started mentoring a lot of these young girls. I have a whole community of women who I am mentoring. I also plan on travelling all over the country to smaller Tier B, C and D cities to meet these young influencers and train them how to be an influencer. Not that I am professionally qualified but because I have had no backing, no help, I thought I’d be that mentor to help them. It was really tough. When I started, my in-laws also said, “Instagram? What is that?”. My husband said, “What is this profession called Instagram?”

When asked was it difficult to convince your family that she is not only going to do this as a full time job but also earn from it, she responded, “Yes, nobody actually understood till about a year back, if I’m being honest. People felt that the only job I had was opening gifts. Like we get these packages, they felt that my only job is to open these PR packages. I have had debates with people saying that the person who sends you that package, has so much of expectations from you that the sales happen. There is so much that happens behind opening that package, which nobody understands the effort that goes behind a video, behind the ideation, putting that whole team together. So yes, there is a lot of hoola ho around it. I left my corporate job for it and I remember my boss telling me that it is going to be the biggest mistake of your life. I was heading Corporate Communications for one of the top malls of this country for 10 years. From opening it to making it the number 1, I was there throughout the entire journey. I just felt that I was done there and I had to move on to something that excited me everyday.”

“Everybody had this question in their mind that why would I ever do such a big mistake. I tell this to every single person who I meet or who I interact with –“Fly your wings”. You have to take that leap of faith. You never know what comes by and this happened. I became one of the top mom bloggers of the country. Did I ever think this? No. Let people say what they have to say. Listen to your heart. If your heart says, just do it. What will happen? At most, you’ll fail. We’ll rise again and try something new,” she added.

