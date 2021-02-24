In an exclusive interview with NewsX as part of its special series NewsX India A-list, Singer Shilpa Rao talked about her recent collaboration with The Yellow Diary for the song 'Roz Roz'.

Known for exploring new trends and genres, Shilpa Rao is back to win hearts with her latest song Roz Roz, which is in collaboration with The Yellow Diary. Joining NewsX for a candid chat as part of a special NewsX India A-list, Shilpa spoke about the journey of creating the song Roz Roz, especially amid the pandemic, and reflected upon her journey so far.

Reflecting upon the year gone by, Shilpa expressed that the last year was weird and it was particularly difficult to record songs but they made it happen through emails, voice notes, and recording from home. Expressing her gratitude to all the love and appreciation coming her way for Roz Roz, Shilpa said, “It feels really special when people point out a particular line and say that they can relate to it.”

Exclaiming how “creators can’t sit still”, Shilpa said that as creators, their mind keeps on working all the time. Previously it was hard to manage the time as they had to travel a lot, but now, when they are at home, all the energy goes in one direction and it’s easy to finish the work. She added that artists are always up for something creative. “Not only I, but so many artists came up with brilliant music in the year 2020. Professionally, it was weird to see a drastic change in the year 2020 but it was a good year.” She also mentioned that although we all were scattered during the pandemic, art kept everyone connected.

2020 was also special for Shilpa on a personal level as she tied the knot with Ritesh Krishnan. On opting for an intimate wedding ceremony, Shilpa said, “Our parents are elderly people, so we chose to have a simple registered marriage at home. We kept it plain yet it was a perfect wedding. We officially registered for the wedding and all my friends and family members from all over the world, joined in to see the ceremony on a video call.”

According to Shilpa, ”Tose Naina Lage” has been the game changer song of her life. “It comes from a different world altogether, we made it done. It was the most special song for me and will be, Mithoon & I really work hard on this song and to know what I and Mithoon were in 2006, one should listen to the song,” said Shilpa.

Addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Rao said, “We don’t need complex people, we need empathic people.” Sharing a piece of advice with aspiring musicians, Shilpa added, “All are running a race and want to do much more to get success but the world right now needs the pacifiers.”

The interview ended on a musical note with Shilpa singing one of her favourite song, Tose Naina Lage from the film Anwar.