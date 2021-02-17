Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, CEO of QNu Labs recently joined NewsX as part of its special series NewsX India A-List. In the exclusive interview, Mr Gupta spoke at length about how QNU Labs is accelerating the world’s transition to quantum safe security and his vision for the company.

QNU labs provide solutions to issues that exist in cryptography. Highlighting these key issues, Mr Gupta said, “All of us have been depending on cryptography for almost two decades. Today, when we do Internet banking or mobile banking or any transaction for that matter, we are confident that somebody underneath this technology is taking care of our transactions and it is secure. It was and had been so there was no problem. But, what has happened is that in the last decade, and especially in the last 5 years, the top 5 companies of the world have been putting billions of dollars to come up with what we call, like it happened in the Internet-Internet arrived and it changed the whole world. Now, we believe that there is another technology change trend that is happening is arrival of quantum computers. You would have heard in October 2019, Google claimed that they have a quantum supermix. What it means is that they have a computer that can do things thousand times better than the computers that we have today. Now what happens is that if that computer comes in, it is going to break the current cryptography in just a matter of seconds. The reason for that is because the current cryptography is based on, what we call a mathematical hard problem. Today, cryptography is a large number- in digit number. If I take two numbers, today’s computers can easily multiply that and get a large number. If I give you a very large number and ask you to find factors of those, even the super-computers will take billions of years to do that because it is so many combinations. For the upcoming quantum computers, it will be a matter of seconds, which means the hard problem that we were depending on is not going to be hard problem any more. This means that we need to move away from computational security to something else.”

Emphasising its importance, Mr Gupta added, “I come from a cyber security and IT background. One thing that has always bothered the founders and me was every breach that the world has seen and the world has seen very large breaches in the last five to six years, we’ve always found that the hackers have a technology or capability that is a few years ahead of the enterprises that are trying to defend themselves. It is like a Tom and Jerry and cat and mouse type of problem. We are always at a disadvantage because we are chasing something that is ahead of us. This is the reason that most of the enterprises despite putting millions of rupees have not been able to protect us. So, we said if quantum computers come and well-equipped and well-funded hackers are able to get ahead of everybody else, it is going to be data apocalypse. It is going to be the end of the world, in terms of data security. This meant that we cannot let that happen. Enterprises were working on a critical data, of their own data and the data of the customers; they need to move to quantum cryptography ahead of hackers. So what we did is we used quantum physics. Instead of using a computational security, which is a hard mathematical problem, we moved to physics. We use laws of physics, like law of gravity and law of motion, which are unbreakable, we use a quantum physics principle, which are again unbreakable laws, to build the security. We have build two products. One is called quantum key distribution and another it’s called quantum and opportunity.”

Sharing how their product offers future proofing of data, Mr Gupta said, “What happens is, today if you put this product into your network, even though all the data is crypt, even if the hackers copy the data, they do not get the key. Today the way the hackers break the encryption is that when the copy the data and encrypt the data, they also get the encryption key. Now what they do is going to take the key and keep the data in storage. After they get sufficiently strong quantum computers, I will break the key. Now what we do is, the moment we use our technology the hackers will get the encrypted data but they will never get the encryption key. That’s like saying you have a lock without key. The only way now is to use a hammer and break it, which is again a very difficult job.”

When asked since data is the new oil, what are the basics that they do at QNu Labs, which makes them different from others, Mr Gupta responded, “Our vision was twofold. One, to bring a technology that cannot be broken and can protect the companies in future. Second, which is a bigger problem for us today, is how do we make sure that the world embraces the new technology because it is a race against time. That is the reason our vision was to accelerate the worlds transition to quantum safe cryptography. I also believe that if the world embraces quantum cryptography, it will be a better place. We took that vision, built the products, but these products are not what we are going to sell, our idea was how do we build interesting business use cases. For example, today if somebody wants to protect the data centers, we have solutions built around to capabilate this. Around this, we have built a series of set of solutions like VPN security, point-to-point data security, cloud security, and n number of solutions that we have build, which makes sure that the enterprises would be able to protect their data in different configurations and situations. We have taken this solution, not from a product technology perspective, more of the application and use of the product in the existing scenarios.”

Speaking about the consumer response, Mr Gupta said, “It is early in our journey. Our first adopt has been defence because for them protecting the data is very important. We have had sufficiently good success and deployments within India’s defence and infrastructure and now we have several interesting discussion in India, middle-east and US, where we are talking to large enterprises and medium enterprises where we are working with them and doing some pilots.”

On a parting note, Mr Gupta shared his vision for the startup and said, “Our larger vision is that if tomorrow a large number of enterprises can endorse this fact that QNU labs came and helped them implement this technology in a very simple, easy and cost-effective manner, that they could actually save themselves from the future threat.Our vision is about protecting the enterprises from current volatilities and make them safe from future threats.”