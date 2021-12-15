Sudhavelayutham M, Founder & CEO , Alice Blue recently joined NewsX as part of its special series NewsX India A-List for an insightful and candid interview. In the exclusive interview, Sudhavelayutham M talks about trading, investments and much more.

Sharing his views about how popular discount brooking is in India, the CEO said, “Discount brooking is totally tech-oriented now which brings investments to the mobile. People can easily start investing through mobile itself. All the products like mutual funds, equity, etc can be invested through mobile itself. That’s the user friendliness which we get through discount brooking. We are able to reach more number of investors and we are charging very less. We charge only Rs. 15 per order. Because of its user friendliness it is getting more popular among the millennials as well as the common public. It’s good for everyone to invest and get benefitted. “

Talking about his company and the services offered by Alice Blue, Sudhavelayutham revealed, “ We are in the market from 2007 and we are member of Multi Commodity Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange, etc. We provide for the clients to invest in equities, commodities trading and derivative trading as well as mutual funds at free of cost investment.

The Alice Blue founder went on to talk about the current market trends in India. He said “After the pandemic situation it has become more popular among the millennials as well as the common public as it came to the mobile. It is so user friendly that people are looking at more returns so, they are able to understand the difference between savings and investment. Now, savings is becoming less popular and investment is gaining popularity. In a long term purpose people are getting more rewards.

When asked how much growth can one witness from investing in commodity markets Sudhavelayutham exclaimed that, “ Investors can invest mainly in gold and silver. People who are interested in commodity trading can do well.” He further said, “We have to clearly analyze the balance sheet of the companies and see the future growth of the companies. People are using IPOs as a short term investment as well as long term.”

Speaking about how big the gold trade is in India, he revealed, “In India gold is mostly used as ornaments. So the trend with gold is that people can buy gold in a de-mat format and can also convert it to physical gold. People can also start systematic investment and invest in gold.”