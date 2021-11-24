Actor Seema Pahwa, Debutant Manukriti Pahwa and Filmmaker Annup Thapa recently joined us on NewsX India A-List to speak about their latest film Ye Mard Bechara, which released on the occasion of International Men’s Day. In the exclusive interview, the trio shared what Ye Mard Bechara is all about and the message it tries to deliver. Read excerpts:

Speaking about Ye Mard Bechara and what drew her to the film, Seema Pahwa said, “The film is based on the situation of men in our society. Be it today’s society or the earlier society, the film throws light on where the men stand in our society today unconsciously. It is not like we have done it deliberately. Unconsciously, we have put more and more pressure on men without think that he is also piled under responsibilities. Ever since childhood, what responsibilities we are dumping on him. The film talks about that and points out the wrong definition we have in our minds regarding being a man. What should it be, is it someone who inflicts pain or is it someone who helps others. The story is being told in a very interesting manner and a light-hearted manner. It does not underline it but that’s the message the film delivers. I think people will resonate with it.”

When asked about experience of directing Ye Mard Bechara and his thoughts on the film finally releasing in theatres, Annup Thapa expressed, “It is like a miracle. We were not expecting to see our film in the theatres. The shooting kickstarted before lockdown in 2019. Talking about the idea of the film, I’m a man myself and since I was the eldest in the family, I had the responsibility of my family since my childhood. My own experience and surroundings prompted this film. Like Seema ma’am said, people are connecting with this film. The responses that are coming on the trailer of the film shows people want to watch this film and finally someone spoke about the plight of men. It has at least begun. A lot of films have been made of women issues, should be made and people have appreciated them. Similarly, there are a lot of issues faced by men and they are experiencing discrimination with various laws that have been made. Several social boundaries have also been drawn and men are responsible for it. The message is delivered in a very positive manner in the film and does not demonise anyone. A man is not bechara because of a woman. When you watch the film, you will be surprised. As much as the film is important for men, it is equally important for women.”

Manukriti Pahwa, who makes her debut with Ye Mard Bechara, further spoke about her passion for acting and revealed how she bagged the film. She revealed, “I think acting was something that I always wanted to do. When I was young, I was more exposed to theatre than films and film sets. I always knew that I wanted to be on stage and I want to act. When I grew up, I wanted to do my degree in dramatics so I did my studies in that. I came back and did theatre for a while. Once I was confident about my craft, I started auditioning. Sui Dhaaga happened. I did a small part in Sui Dhaaga and then I did Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which I did under mom’s direction. Annup ji had actually come to narrate the film to mom at home and I happened to be at home at that time. That’s when I got introduced to him. He later asked me if I would like to act in the film. I told him i would read the script and get back to you. I read the script and thought it was a great concept. It is something that nobody is thinking about. There is a lot of talk about women’s liberation and women’s freedom. A lot of films are also being made on this and people are talking about it but nobody is really thinking from a men’s perspective. That really interested me in this project and made me come on-board.”

