Dr Ashique Ekbal, Education Consultant at Aliyan International Consultant joined NewsX for an exclusive interview in its special segment, NewsX A-List. He helps students pursue their dream of studying medicine in reputed global universities.

Dr Ekbal started by sharing some information about studying MBBS abroad. He said, “This year around seven lakh students have cleared the NEET exam and from the seven lakh students only 40,000 seats are available in India. Some will get the seats in Government Medical Colleges, but the rest of the 93% of students will not get seats in India. We have some private college options in India, but the fee structure, the donation capitation fees is so high that everybody cannot afford these kinds of packages. So, here comes a study abroad concept. Right now, we have some medical colleges from Russia, China, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh & Nepal offering MBBS course at a very reasonable price. And the main thing is that their degree is valid in India and the colleges are listed in MCI and are recognized by the WHO. So, the students can go & study and they can come back and they can practice in India also, but the condition is they have to give one exam, that is a screening test. If they pass that exam, they can practice in India. So, this is the concept of MBBS abroad.”

Throwing some light on the study pattern and infrastructure of these colleges, Dr Ashique said, “The study pattern followed in Russia and Ukraine is the European pattern and the course duration is six years, but the main thing is that you should know the Russian language also. Because the first year, second year and third year will consist of theory classes. After the third year, the practical session will start then the patients will come to you, they will visit you and they will speak with you and you have to speak with them in Russian also. In Bangladesh & Nepal, they follow the Indian pattern. Their books, notes, and even the course duration is the same as India”.

Talking about the pros and cons of studying MBBS abroad, Dr Ekbal said, “One of the pros would be the fee structure, it is very reasonable, there is direct admission, there are no duelists and no capitation fee & no exam. If you scored 50% marks in PCB (physics chemistry biology), you can get the admission. The biggest part is that the degree is recognized by MCI (Medical Council of India). So, you can go, you can study & you can come back and you can practice in India, this is the best point. And Cons include the screening test, the FMGE, the result is very poor. Last year, only 7% of students cleared that screening test. So, you have to keep in mind that this screening test you have to take very seriously.”

Dr Ashique Ekbal talked about how students can opt the right college for studying MBBS abroad. “The best way to choose the right colleges is by going through the Medical Council of India website, there is a page about foreign colleges that has all the ratings and previous year’s passing percentage. Students can also speak to their friends if they are pursuing MBBS abroad and students can consult us as well. We give them suggestions considering their marks and budget.”

Dr Ekbal further said, “There is very good news for the Indian students that some colleges are doing really good for Indian students, like in Russia, such universities are Kazan State Medical University, Kazan Federal University, etc. There are a number of good colleges that offer courses abroad.”

Talking about Aliyan International Consultant, Dr Ashique said, We have been working in this business for the past 2 decades. We have direct contact with 150 colleges in Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Nepal, Georgia, Ukraine, etc. We give suggestions to our students based on their budget and marks. We help them with VISA as well and give them coaching also. So our main focus is that the students get what they want and this is how we are helping students achieve their destination”.

