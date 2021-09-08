Malvi Malhotra is best known for her acting skills. Her latest screen gig is the yet-to-release music video, Shikwa. Malvi joined us for a candid conversation on our special series, NewsX India A-List. Here are the excerpts of the interaction:

Speaking about how she felt about the song when she first heard it and what made her want to be a part of it. Malvi said, “It’s such a beautiful song, and when I heard the lyrics of the song, I felt so excited because the lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri. The music is so nice and melodious, and I feel that people going through breakups will really connect with the song.”

Reminiscing her experience of shooting for the video in Manali, “It was amazing. We shot in the month of June and it was cold even then. The locations were very beautiful and scenic.” The actress added that the mesmerising natural backgrounds were used for filming purposes without much artificial retouch.

When asked about her key lessons amid the Covid pandemic, she said, “I just feel that everybody should be positive because this time is bad for everyone. This phase has taught me to be happy for every moment, for whatever you have. The people who used to work in production, the daily wage earners, had no more earnings and could hardly arrange meals for their families. We should come ahead and help such people and so many other people who can’t survive in this pandemic. We should help as much as we can.” Moreover, Malvi told us that saving up for rainy days was another wise lesson that the Covid mayhem taught her.

Talking about some of the ways that proved helpful in coping with the stress of the lockdown, she said, “I would practice my usual workout routine as much as I could. Though indoors, I would still dress up in my fancy attires. I used to keep myself engaged in reading or just preparing a monologue.” The actress then proposed Yoga for gaining mental tranquillity during such times. “The best thing to deal with negative thoughts is meditation. “Brahmi Yoga and Yoga Nidra are the best meditations for those suffering from insomnia,” said the actress.

Our next question was about the project that Malvi considers her favourite to date. “I have done a Tamil film that is going to release on Amazon Prime very soon. I shot the complete film in Malaysia and that never felt like work. I was just chilling all the time and exploring the place. So, yeah, that time was really fun. The team and the director were very nice. And to sum it up, it was a very pleasurable experience,” was her answer.

To conclude the interview, we wanted to hear from the actress where she envisions herself five years down the line. To which she stated, “I see myself getting a Best Actress award for a big film. I would prefer something like a women-centric film or a film that showcases me as an actor.” Elucidating the final part of her thought, Malvika said, “I don’t want to portray myself as a star. I want that people appreciate my work as an artist and actor. That’s my goal.” Furthermore, she also expressed her desire to work with renowned directors Anubhav Sinha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Mani Ratnam. Among actors, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Rajkumar Rao are some of the names Malvi wishes to be cast alongside, someday.