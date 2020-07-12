In conversation with NewsX as part of the series A-List, astrologer Ritu Singh predicts the fate of politics in Bihar, measures political future of RJD, BJP leaders in alignment with their stars.

The anticipation and excitement for the upcoming Bihar polls is reaching a fever pitch with each passing day. Who will win the throne of Bihar, that’s the question on everyone’s mind these days. Amid the conjecture and speculations, we spoke to renowned astrologer Ritu Singh and asked what her predictions are for the upcoming Bihar elections. Singh predicts that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD could well be the king-maker in the upcoming polls.

“I have predicted Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health and political career. He needs to be careful with his health. Due to the transition of planets, his health may deteriorate. With this political career, after November, Saturn and Jupiter are transitioning in his 10 house. People’s support for him is also looking good. So, he can become a king-maker once again. His party is likely to get a poll. If his health is good, he can come into a very good role in the Bihar elections.”, says Singh.

Talking about the incumbent Nitish Kumar, Ritu Singh says “We cannot say that Nitish Kumar’s horoscope is weak. The way his image has been made as an honest leader, according to my reading, he may get a position in the centre. It seems a little difficult for Nitish Kumar to win a place in Bihar elections, but he can move from the state towards the Centre.”

Predicting the fate of the Cong, Singh says that Cong’s dependence on the RJD is likely to deepen, “If we take out the proper conclusion, RJD’s stars are coming off as the strongest. Tejashwi Yadav can become the CM. Both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav can lead, but a small mistake can cost Tejashwi Yadav. So he has to be careful. However, if he sits and talks with all the leaders and does not commit a mistake, he will definitely take the lead”

While predicting the CM’s seat for Tejashwi Yadav, astrologer Ritu Singh had this to say about his brother, Tejpratap Yadav. “The way Tej Yadav had committed a mistake in 2019, nothing of that sort is happening this time. The two brothers are working well together. According to the horoscope, Tejpratap’s stars are also very good. His personality is getting him closer to the public. The Jupiter planet is also showing faithfulness. Lalu’s sons’ stars are strong and if it keeps on, then it will be very difficult for the opposition party to win”, says Singh

On current Dy CM Sushil Modi, Ritu Singh predicts “For Sushil Modi it will be difficult. He will need to work very hard to gain his position. He will have to work a lot of the political campaign. His stars are not as strong. BJP will have to work very hard. ”

Finally, taking about her experience of reading the future for politicians, she says “My experience has been really good. Politicians believe a lot in astrology. They want to ask and take every step. The clients are really good. They quietly listen to the predictions and act on it.”

