R.V. Raghu is spokesperson of ISACA, an international professional association focused on IT governance. Raghu has over a decade of hands-on global expertise in engineering, manufacturing, information technology, chemicals, mining, and telecommunications. He recently joined NewsX for an exclusive interview as part of the NewsX India A-List and discussed ISACA and its importance in India.

“One of the most fascinating aspects of today’s world is the rise of technology. Technology has been similar to energy or water in that we use it without considering what is behind it. This is where an organisation like ISACA and what ISACA does in the Indian context is very important because we are very good at implementing innovations but only later do we find out about cyber protection problems or any other obstacles that are behind the technology. As a result, ISACA provides experts with the resources they need to ensure that technology risks are identified and handled effectively,” he said.

In terms of ISACA certifications, Raghu elaborated, “We provide four kinds of certifications in India – CISA, Certified Information System Auditor, which is the oldest certification that we offer. It is really popular because it helps you to help inspect technologies and anything related to it. The other qualification is the CISM, which stands for Certified Information System Manager. CRISC and CGEIT are two new ISACA certifications that have piqued my interest. Each of them is the Information Technology certified for something that fits with someone who is new in the industry and wants to demonstrate that they grasp the basics.”

He explained ISACA’s background, saying, “ISACA is a multinational, not-for-profit organisation. The firm has been in operation for 50 years. It all began with a group of experts in the United States deciding that we needed to work together to provide a better mechanism for auditing, and the great thing about ISACA is that it is entirely motivated by desire. ISACA has approximately 220 chapters in 188 countries and 150,000 members. We’ve been in India since 1968, with the first chapter set in Chennai, and we now have chapters in almost every corner of the country. As a result, once an individual becomes member, he or she has access to all of the services that ISACA provides at both the national and local levels.”

“One of the things that ISACA has recognised is innovative learning methodologies,” he said when asked about the organization’s current offerings. Traditional pedagogical approaches are no longer effective. Not only have methodologies evolved as a result of the pandemic, but also as a result of the Internet. We have the ITCA (Information Technology Certified Associate) certification. It aids in the comprehension of foundational concepts in fields such as networking, basic cyber defence, and artificial intelligence. CET (Certification of Emerging Technologies) is another certificate we have. It allows professionals to keep up with the latest developments in technology.”

He clarified the philanthropic aspect of the organisation by saying, “ISACA recognises that, while we are a volunteer-driven organisation, there are segments of society that are under-represented that need access to all of these resources. The word “opportunity” has always stood out for ISACA. We’re attempting to address three issues: young adults, the shield stick, and inclusivity. If someone wants to become a member then they have to go to isaca.org to get access to all member-related information, or they can contact one of the several chapters in India or around the world.”

On being asked what sets this organization apart from the others, he replied, “The one thing that ISACA has always known is that we are just as strong as the way we allow our members and constituents to keep up with what is going on. The second reality is that our participants are practitioners and professionals, which means that anytime ISACA contacts them to inquire what’s going on and what needs to be understood, you’re having access to cutting-edge information that’s really happening. It’s not just about the theory. Since the internet is so strong now, objects easily become obsolete.”

Acknowledging the need of cyber security, he said “we conducted a poll at the start of the pandemic and discovered that 92% of people think there would be a rise in computer security incidents, 49% are unprepared for what is coming their way, and 87% believe there will be few risks due to the sudden change in homework. As a result, ISACA is looking on a way out. We’re trying to make it easier for practitioners and organisations to collaborate more effectively. ISACA provides credentials that are up to date with current events in culture and technology.”