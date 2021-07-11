Mitali Sagar, Co-Founder, House Of Misu, recently joined us for a candid chat as part of NewsX Influencer A-List and spoke about not only the journey of House Of Misu till now, but also what sets them apart in the digital space. Read excerpts:

Speaking about House Of Misu and its journey till now, Mitali said, “It has been such a long and fulfilling journey. I have had the greatest fortune to work with my best friend. This was a dream of ours that we have had since we were in school together and we have known each other since we were 6 years old. It has been a really long time. We started out as stylists with a dream of doing something bigger in the world of fashion. We loved styling but we wanted more. We always had this vision of having this kind of house, where we have everything under it-whether it is lifestyle, fashion, food, beauty because we are actually passionate about all these things. We cook, we are very into skincare, we are very into interiors, we are basically into very aesthetics in general and being creative. So, it just made sense. As Instagram started to pick up and as influencing started to pick up, we just somehow blended into it. When we started about 10 years ago, there wasn’t anything like an influencer. We were just seeing something happening internationally and thinking that, ‘Hey, there is a void that we could fill in our own country. Let’s give this a try.’ We just literally started by putting up style tips and some outfit posts on Facebook, then Instagram sprung up and we shifted to over to Instagram. It has going on since then. Everyday is different. Every week is different. Every project is different. There is never a dull moment. From being one of the first influencers to go to Paris Fashion Week to travelling to some really unique destinations for work, we have done so many things that I can’t even wrap my head around begin to describe to you but that has basically been our journey and it is wonderful and it is growing. Now that I have a child as well, it is changing but it is great. I can’t wait to see what else is in store for us.”

The Team of House Of Misu ventured into fashion blogging when not many people were doing it and it helped them a certain sense of leverage. Talking about the first movers advantage, she remarked, “I certainly do think we had a bit of an advantage when we started out. However, we have always tried to maintain streamlined way of creating content because we have a certain kind of followership. We are not trying to go completely mass. I don’t think a 15 year old would relate to me but someone my age, slightly younger, slightly older would. We don’t have the most followers in our country as far as influencers go but we have a type of follower and we have a loyal follower. We are very happy with the followership we have.”

When asked why take to the digital space and not a boutique, Mitali responded, “Basically, because it was something that we saw growing at a very fast pace internationally. I was studying in the US. At that time, influencers like Chiara Ferragani and Bryan Boy were super hot back then. They are still super hot. I saw this happening internationally and realised that if it happening there, it is going to come to India. It always does. If this is something we get into now, we would have an advantage. Even though we may not have the most followers, we are a well-known brand as House Of Misu because we have been there for a really long time. We are a trusted brand and we have kind of stuck with our own USP. We have certain things when they think of House Of Misu. We saw this void and realised that digital is the next big thing, there is a lot that can be done here and we have seen that it is growing at a extremely rapid pace. There is a lot that one can do with it and a lot of creativity that comes into play. Moreover, you can really monetize on it if you think strategically and if you really have a sort of business-minded path laid out in front of you and if you are little bit serious about it.”

