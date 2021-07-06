Mansi Gupta, Founder & CEO, Tjori, joined NewsX as part of its special series NewsX India A-List. In the exclusive conversation, she spoke about not just Tjori’s journey but also its plans of expansion and latest campaign. Speaking about the brand Tjori and its journey till now, Mansi said, “Tjori has a lifestyle brand for almost 7+ years now. The basic premises of the brand is to promote or to bring out the designs of India, in its entire lifestyle format. Basically not only fashion, but also non-fashion in different categories. It is storehouse for a lot of good handicraft weaves. The main aspiration is for a brand to come out of India, bring out the best of India and present it to the world.”

Emphasising on its ‘just-in-time’ business model, Mansi said, “We primarily operate on just-in-time method of delivery. In other relatable terms, you can also call it fast fashion, in which there is a lot of data involved in sales where we focus on what is selling more, eliminate those that are not selling well and do it fast. This is what we have always used. In an environment like nowadays, where you have likes of Myntra and Amazon whose delivery timelines are super short, it is important for us to have a faster delivery as well. We primarily, as i earlier mentioned, use the just-in-time method of production with predictable inventory in stock.”

When asked about plans of expansion, Mansi responded, “I think, this year, like the last 2 years have not gone as per plan for any brand. We have tried to stay agile and try to stay in business. Most of the money was actually spent on building more revenue and performance-based brand marketing. In the past one year, brand marketing has become a huge interest for us as well. I think it is time for us to make a statement on who we are. People know us but it is different thing for a brand to go out there and make a statement. It was due for in 2020 but it did not happen due to the pandemic. But yes, we will do that next.”

Talking about their latest campaign and what it is all about, Mansi said, “The next big thing that is coming up is the Summer Festival. Nowadays, given the Covid situation, every occasion is different. The demands are unfulfilled because the crowd is small. People do not want to go and spend a lot of money on the apparel they are wearing. The campaigns are now designed keeping in mind, all of that. Rakhi is also the next big campaign for us, then the summer weddings.”

