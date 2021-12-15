In this exclusive interview, actress Soha Ali Khan shares her deep insight about fitness and well-being. She also talks about her upcoming projects, and how the pandemic has changed the world.

Soha Ali Khan is a versatile actress who has played several impactful roles in films across genres and languages. She is well known for her role in Rang De Basanti that earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. We hosted Soha for an exclusive interview for our latest series, NewsX India A-List. Below are a few excerpts from the interview:

For our first question, we asked Soha about her wellness routine. To this, Soha said, “It is really something that I worry about a lot. Not so much for myself but my young daughter. And then I keep realizing that if something happens to me, then that will also not be a good thing for her, so I must also look after myself.” She continued, “What everyone is now embracing is the immune system, how you strengthen the immune system. The idea is, of course, to try and live a healthy lifestyle as much as possible, and that includes a good diet – try and get as much nutrition as you can from your foods – sleep well…as well as exercise.”

We were then curious to know if Soha thinks that the pandemic has brought a positive change in people’s attitude towards a healthy lifestyle. She replied, “It’s not a general answer or question because there are some people who look after themselves and some people will not, no matter what. And you can see that quite clearly now when you step outside – that some people will just not wear a mask, no matter how many times you tell them.”

Further speaking about people’s attitudes, Soha stated, “A lot of people who are younger take themselves for granted. They feel things are not going to happen to them. Some people just have a better immune system and they don’t know why. Some people suffer from and catch diseases more often than others. You can do a lot of exercises and eat well but still get certain diseases. But I have always looked after myself, and I have always believed that it’s important to love yourself and give yourself that respect.” Moreover, she said jokingly, “If I was to fall sick, a lot of things would fall apart. I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I don’t want to find out.”

Putting her thoughts forward about healthy eating, Soha told us, “I think for about 20 years now, I have been eating right, not as a diet, just as a lifestyle. I’m very, very disciplined when it comes to food.” Continuing the thought, the actress said, “Luckily I’m not a foodie, so it’s not like I’m tempted. I just genuinely enjoy healthy food.” Soha also shared advice on healthy eating, “You should try to get your nutrition from foods as opposed to medical supplements, wherever possible,” she said.

Expressing her opinion on the changes brought in by the pandemic, Soha said, “We are never going to go back to pre-Covid, I believe.” She added, “Just that kind of fundamental change terrifies me as a person who is so used to routine, and I dislike change immensely. It really unsettles me.”

Telling us about her upcoming projects, Soha revealed, “I have done two shows. One is for Amazon and one is being produced by MA and it will be released soon on a platform to be disclosed.”

Watch the full interview on NewsX YouTube page: