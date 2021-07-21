Kailash Kher, singer and music composer, best known for his prolific music performances joined NewsX for a candid chat. He has been awarded Padma Shri, recently he has released the first ever song on Jagannath rath yatra. He recently joined NewsX for an exclusive conversation as part of NewsX Influencer A-List series. In the exclusive conversation, he spoke to us about his new track ‘Jagannath Ashtkam’, his devotion and faith, his show and much more.

Talking about his newly-released song on Jagannath, he said “We at Kailasa Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., through this medium try to create a rendition like this on every Indian festival. In the 15 years of my career, god has made me realise that we should share the valuable things from our rich heritage. This is my responsibility. Our heritage remains, even if we don’t. Sambit Patra is my friend and we keep interacting frequently. I told him that we would also make you sing one day. The ocassion of Jagannath Yatra is coming. On 4th July, we were talking regularly and that’s when i pitched this idea to him and he accepted it. He came on my birthday, i.e 7th July, we recorded this song the entire day. In just 4 days, we were ready with this miracle. Today, this song is out there for the entire world to listen and people are praising it a lot.”

Following this, he melodiously sang some lines from the song and added that, “We have urged the devotees of Jagannath to offer their prayers from where they are because this time our country is going through a tough phase. We should rather pray for earth to pass this challenging phase.”

He further expressed his devotion for lord Shiva and Kanwar yatra. He shared “Kanwar Shravan Kumar is a symbol of devotion because Shrawan Kumar took his parents to a chaar dhaam trip aur offered the holy ganga jal in a Lord Shiv temple. In lieu of this tradition, many people now take items of devotion, along with ganga jal, which they offer in temples. This happens on a massive scale because India is massive. But, if Kanwar Yatra is not happening this year, then it is good news. We strongly believe in Lord Shiv and have strong devotion towards him. We live by his name. I have a much hit song in my Kailasa album, which has become a sort of an anthem for Kanwar and Shravan Kumars. They complete their entire trip while listening to that song.”

Talking about the response which got on his show ‘Indian Pro Music League’, he told “This was a very unique show, that’s way people loved and praised it a lot. The reactions that came in were very good, saying that wow, it’s a beautiful concept. A show like this, featuring emerging artists with established artists as not just contestants but sitting on the judge’s seat for a day, was very amazing and different.”

Sharing his thoughts on how he maintains his positivity level even in such trying times, he said “I strongly believe in the power of god. The law of the nature is not within our hands. If you completely surrender and devote yourself then whatever happens, will happen for good. Everything happens for the good, so why not stay cautious a little and not try to take things, which are not in our control, in our control. If you can do something, then do truthful work and good work. Help someone genuinely because your instinct is your god.” The session ended with Kailash Kher singing his one of the most positive and heart lifting song ‘allah ke bande has de.’