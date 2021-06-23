Arjun Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson, recently joined NewsX for an exclusive conversation as part of NewsX India A-List. Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation coming his way for the two films, Arjun expressed, “Thank you to everyone who has liked both the films. I think it is nice to be interviewed post film releases. That’s always a healthy and encouraging side.”

Speaking about the critical acclaim received by latest release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar despite multiple delays, Arjun said, “Firstly, it is overwhelming to know that the audience latches on to a film sometimes, regardless of being able to create hype around. We are living in unfortunate times because the circumstances are not in control of any of us. The most privileged people are in the most difficult condition. Sadly, even the least privileged people are in the same boat eventually.

He added, “We are living circumstantially day to day hoping that Covid doesn’t raise ugly head time and again. It happened last year when our film was at the cusp of release and it happened again this year when it was at the cusp of release. Both the months of March turned out to be quite detrimental eventually for our country. What can you do as an actor? Just keep your head down and believe that that the film will connect with the audience. What i am happy about is regardless of how much we try to hype it or we try to market it, we couldn’t because of unforeseen circumstances. The audiences caught on to it. They caught the film, understood the nuances and understood the film. The energy of the film just connected with a lot of people who, i think, at that point of time were sitting at home and watching the film without judging it. When people watch a film, they forget all the baggage that we put on it as media, as actors and as production. The audiences are forgiving to unforeseen circumstances as much as they are unforgiving to you taking them for granted. I think, in this case, we didn’t take the audience for granted. It is a very intelligent and sensible film. The audience was willing to let go of the so-called baggage that comes with a film being delayed due to circumstances.”

Expressing how the film has been a personal milestone for him, Arjun expressed, “I am glad because, for me, personally, it is a milestone to be able to, 9 years down the line, have a film release on OTT. Starting out with Ishqzaade, and reconnecting with certain people, where it reignites a fire and passion within the audience to watch more of your work, you get more motivated and encouraged by this.”

When asked if this can be deemed as his second debut as he paves his way into the OTT space, Arjun said, “Yes, I have had a film called Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix and a film called Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on Amazon. I have been all over. Whichever OTT platform you go to, you can find me. It is heartening to know that 9 years down the line, your material is relevant enough to be playing at a time when theatres are shut and get an audience. Sardar Ka Grandson was made for a family audience. It was made for all those people who are not in the mood for darker, grittier stuff. The family audience, the ones who want to sit together on a Sunday afternoon and watch a film, without having to stress too much. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is made for an audience that wants to question life, that wants to question what is going on in our country, what is going on in our society. Two different ends of the spectrum for me as an actor. 9 years down the line, if i can do 2 films of different realms and still get a positive reaction, it is very very heartening.”